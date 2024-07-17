Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Jean Grey, phoenix

X-Men Bonus Page Reveals Jean Grey's Big Bad (Phoenix #1 Spoilers)

Marvel Comics launches a new Phoenix comic this week as part of their X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch. And it is one hell of a belter.

Article Summary Marvel's Phoenix #1 launches with cosmic action, grounding Jean Grey's world-altering choices.

New storyteller Adani's life intertwines with Phoenix's decisions, bringing consequences to her door.

Villain Perrikus returns to clash with Jean Grey, resulting in a dark twist for a child's future.

Exclusive digital bonus page sets up as a new, vengeful nemesis with a score to settle.

Marvel Comics launches a new Phoenix comic this week as part of their X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch. And it is one hell of a belter of a first issue from Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo, both cosmic and human simultaneously, and finding the fracture point between them.

And while it is still the Scott Summers and Jean Grey show, there are wider concerns.

And a story narrated by a child, Adani, living her own life, on her own planet, but whose life is directly impacted by the Phoenix.

And how one decision by Jean Grey has consequences far behind what her human mind could conceive.

Saving lives in one aspect…

But then also called in to save the destruction of a prison space station from the black hole that threatened it.

An escaped prisoner, Perrikus, as introduced in the late nineties by Dan Jurgens and John Romita Jr in Thor, was a major threat then but was never heard of again, especially after Thor eventually took care of him…

… and his arm. And now Jean Grey gets to make the choice. Prevent Perrikus from escaping, or save all the prisoners from death?

And that's when Perrikus meets Adani. Still missing his arm.

But them, of course, he only needs the one…

…to kill Adanis's father. And the X-Men Bonus Page available digitally only reveals how those consequences will haunt Jean Grey in the time to come.

Defining a grown-up Adani as her nemesis going forward, and one with a big bloody sword to boot. Well, if we can't have Cable, Askani from the future come to the past, we will have to have Adani doing something similar… but far more deadly to the Summers-Grey line.

PHOENIX #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248728

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX!

She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!