Why Marvel Won't Be Publishing Comics With Cable In, Any Time Soon

In his Substack newsletter, Tom Brevoort basically told us "No More Future Mutants", and that includes Cable and Bishop.

Article Summary Marvel restricts future mutant stories, impacting Cable's presence.

Tom Brevoort aims for more accessible, present-focused narratives.

Cable and Bishop benched to ensure clean entry points for new readers.

Enjoy Cable in X-Men: Heir Of Apocalypse; his absence is looming.

In his Substack newsletter, Marvel Senior VP of Publishing, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort was asked if the character of Rasputin IV, a Mister Sinister-created chimera character from a no-longer-existing future would appear in X-Men: From The Ashes era. The answer was, basically, no, but it revealed a new strain of decision in the Brevoort rock. "No More Future Mutants", and that includes Cable and Bishop. He writes;

"One of my first decrees to all of my creative teams as we started things up was that I wanted everything to take place in the here and now. And I wanted it to be digestible for ordinary people who hadn't been following the books for a couple of years. So that meant momentarily sidelining any characters who came from the future or from an alternate timeline or any of that stuff. I made one or two exceptions—I permitted Rachel to be a part of X-FORCE because she was attached to Betsy. She's also a long-established character, one that I think you can get into without even needing to immediately mention "grew up during Days of Future Past and was a mutant-hunting slave-hound". Even relatively popular characters such as Cable and Bishop were sidelined for this reason. They'll all begin to show up here and there as we get things established, but at the outset, i wanted a clean entry point, and there was already a ton of baggage from Krakoa that needed to be covered without trying to do alternate future origin or "a chimera made from the DNA of four other mutants".

So even as the Deadpool And Wolverine movie takes characters from all sorts of timelines and futures and smashed them together (I am seeing 37 minutes of the film later today and will report back), you won't be seeing that sort of thing in the X-Men comics. And the star of Deadpool 2, Cable, will not be around for a while. So enjoy him in the in between series that is X-Men: Heir Of Apocalypse, he won't be around for long…

