X-Men, Eternals, Avengers, Humans, Justify Yourselves for Judgment Day

In AXE Judgment Day #2 last week, the Celestial God created by X-Men, Avengers and rogue Eternals to defeat the Eternals invasion of Krakoa, turned the situation on its head by announcing the judgment of all.

This week sees that the preparation for that in Death To The Mutants #1.

As the X-Men prepare for the war against the rest of the Eternals race led by Druig, the rogue Eternals have ecen more guilt to pile on themselves.

So we see that final judgmental scene play out in different ways. Death To The Mutants #1 goes with the All Caps Shouting version

While X-Men #14 adds one phrase to the Celstial's address. "X-Men, your adjudication has begun."

Asking the question, how collective is that adjudication? Does everyone get their own group decision? And while X-force is a Judgment Day crossover, none of this is mentioned at all, but it does ask the question…

…would Deadpool count as X-Men in just an adjudication? Or Omega Red? That has to be stacking the deck. So how do the various groups react to the Celestial announcement of Judgment?

Druig of the Eternals, after launching a genocide on Mars, has to be worried.

The rogue Eternals seem to welcome the opportunity, as self-flagellation. And Forge of the X-Men?

He just wants to… um… neutralise it. I mean, he can invent anything. How about a Celestial… neutralising gun? And X-Force? They have their own judgments to be worried about.

Apparently they haven't brought Elvis or JRR Tolkein back from the dead. And Kraven The Hunter seems to have the same take on things as Druig…

And handily he has just the right guide to help him.

time for that healing power to get to work, Wade…

