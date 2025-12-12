X-Men Of Apocalypse Will Be Late As Well

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jeph loeb, simone di meo, X-Men of Apocalypse

Issue #2 is now pushed to January 21, 2026, missing its originally planned December launch.

Subsequent issues #3 and #4 are also delayed, moving to March and April 2026, respectively.

The series explores the Age of Apocalypse X-Men clashing with their Marvel Universe counterparts.

It's not just Batman H2SH. The Ms Marvel title Giant Size X-Men: The Age Of Apocalypse kicked off a new sequel series for the event's 30th anniversary by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo, with X-Men Of Apocalypse: Alpha in September and then the X-Men of Apocalypse series that began in November. But it seems that we won't be getting the second issue in December; it has been delayed until the 21st of January. And according to Marvel's own site (though not yet reflected in the PRH or Amazon listings), issue 3 has been delayed until the 4th of March, and issue #4 has been delayed from February to the 8th of April.

X-Men Of Apocalypse Alpha #1 by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE CRASH INTO THE MAIN MARVEL UNIVERSE! A dystopian future created when Charles Xavier was killed, AGE OF APOCALYPSE is home to a war-torn group of X-Men led by Magneto. In order to free their Earth from Apocalypse's cruel reign, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence-or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, Apocalypse was defeated, but their world lived on! Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality's X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe's survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team's destinies! September 10, 2025

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN! The X-Men of Apocalypse are here in the Marvel Universe – and that's a very bad thing for the Uncanny X-Men! November 19, 2025

BACK TO WHERE IT BEGAN! The X-Men of Apocalypse have gone back to where it all began in their quest to restore their history! But before they can, it means mixing it up with the original X-Men! ‎ January 21, 2026

INTO THE SAVAGE LAND! The XOA journey to a land before time and Gambit finds the woman he loves on a world he never made – Rogue! Plus, Sabretooth versus Zabu! Guest-starring Magneto, Ka-Zar, Sauron and Simone Di Meo making magic with dinosaurs! March 4th 2026

THE KISS THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING! The shocking conclusion to X-Men of Apocalypse brings Gambit into the arms of Carol Danvers, aka MS. MARVEL!? What about ROGUE!? The issue you cannot miss! 8th April 2026,

