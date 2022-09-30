X-Men Red #7 Preview: In This Preview, Magneto… WILL DIE!!!

Magneto has one last request for Storm before he kicks the bucket in this preview of X-Men Red #7. And he's dying for good this time… which means he won't be back for at least six months! Check out the preview below.

X-Men Red #7

by Al Ewing & Madibek Musabekov, cover by Russell Dauterman

FINAL JUDGMENT FOR THE RED PLANET! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! As the dust settles and the costs are counted, change is coming to Arakko – starting at the top. After the catastrophic war with the Eternals, the Great Ring declares that ISCA THE UNBEATEN is no longer fit for the Seat of Victory. But Isca's power is never to lose. If she won't step down…is there anyone on Arakko who can make her?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620212600711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.