X-Men Red Shows What Happens to Magneto on Judgment Day (Spoilers)

In last week's AXE: Judgment Day #1 by Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti, and with the Eternals forced to eliminate excess deviancy from the world – and that includes mutant immortality on Earth and on Mars. As long as Druig is in charge of the Eternals and the wind is blowing in his direction.

Becauee for Arakko, the terraformed Mars, now home to the millions of Arakki mutant refugees from their own dimension that used to be part of Krakoa? Druig has plans for them, courtesy of Uranos.

Holding the skull of Cable… but counting down to what?

Oh look, he did it thirty-five minutes ago.

Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia, ladies and gentlemen. The utter destruction of the Arakkii. The X-Men has done Inferno and Fall Of The Mutants recently, now it's time for another Mutant Massacre it seems, including Magneto. Look, that's his helmet.

Bleeding Cool commentator Diamond Daver commented on a previous article."Lol. It's issue one, guys. Do you really think Magneto would for real die off panel? Hell, he didn't even die ON panel in New x-men during the Genosha assault. Or ON Panel in New Avengers. Besides, can't Wanda do some whammy? Magneto is too important to be gone for good. And those of you who don't like it but buy it…joke's on you – you're the ones buying it. It's okay to like something. Hickman leaving can't hurt you anymore. Point to the doll and tell us where Hickman leaving hurt you.. Guess what – there are hundreds of Claremont issues you can go read. Bunch of clown shoes the lot of you are honestly." Ah, the internet.

While commentator boggspuckett echoed this, saying "Wait… people don't actually think Magneto is dead, do they? I mean, I am assuming he is going to pop up in the X-Men: Red crossover issues. Ewing is going to spend basically the first 3 issues of Red building up this "lost, disillusion" turn for Magneto, only for him to die "off camera"? Nah."

Well, from gossip at the bar last night… Yeah. Bleeding Cool understand that the upcoming X-Men Red will indeed features a very alive Magneto – as it will be set during Judgment Day #1. And so you will get the on-panel death of Magneto at the hands or Uranos that you were denied in Judgment Day. Basically, it's like a Watchmen spinoff showing just how the psychiatrist and newsagent on the streets of Manhattan died…

X-MEN RED #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220832

(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

EXCESS DEVIATION!

No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known – and it's nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet – and it's Arakko's greatest test since X OF SWORDS!

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN RED #6 (RES)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220780

(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

BATTLE FOR THE BROKEN LAND – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their broken land according to the ancient laws… but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Or is a new Arakko about to be born?

RATED T+In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: $3.99