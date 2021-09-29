Today's X-Books Remember When Storm Beat Cyclops Without Powers

Remember X-Men #201 by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith? In which a powerless Storm challenged Cyclops in a Danger Room duel for the duty of leading the X-Men. And despite Cyclops having an array of optic blasts and Storm having a leather jacket, she stood her own against him.

In fact, she ended up doing a lot more than that, in an iconic couple of pages.

Not quite one-punch but good enough. Well, in today's Inferno #1 we see Cyclops stepping down from being a Captain of Krakoa, in favour of concentrating on leading the X-Men. Ans Storm reminds him of the time he only gave up such positions with a fight.

And Cyclops claims to have grown up.

Considering that was compared to when he was choosing leading the X-Men over the responsibilities of being a father to the child of his new wife, I do hope so. Now of course he is living in a polyamorous relationship with Wolverine, Jean Grey, and Emma Frost. Totally grown up. Mind you, in S.W.O.R.D. #8, Storm has her own fight going on, on the planet Arakko as her regency is challenged by Tarn The Uncaring of the Arakko Great Ring Council, a mutant who can edit his opponent's DNA in mid-fight.

Who takes her powers away, and transforms her in the process. But as we all remember, Stoprm's powers don't determine her fighting prowess. She took down Cyclops and as for this fellow?

Tarn never ever stood a chance…

