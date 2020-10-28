X Of Swords... Is Not Going To Be Ten Issues Of Sword Fighting?

The X Of Swords crossover event so far has seen a variety of Krakoa and X-Men-related folk gather very specific swords from around the Earth, to ready themselves for battle again their opposite members from Arakko, following the instructions and predictions of Saturnyne and Otherworld. During which, we have learned more of the history of Arakko, Okkara, Apocalypse, his first Horsemen, and the many fiefdoms of Otherworld, beyond the usual Avalon.

With parallels between Krakoan and Arrakoan clear. As well as a Wolverine, they even have a Doug Ramsey. Now, with all their swords. assembled, they are ready to fight. And as each issue so far has seen a different mutant gather a different sword, one might believe that the next ten issues will see a different sword fight in each. Which sounds a little samey. But today's X Of Swords: Stasis #1 suggests that it's not going to be that at all.

So the swords were just the way in – a key to the challenge. A slight amount of effort to make it this far. And so the battles between Krakoan and Arrakoan will be very different indeed. No less deadly, of course. But it's not just going to be two hundred pages of thrust, parry, feint…

The next chapters, potentially featuring the first battles, will be next week with Marauders #14 and X-Men #14.

