Yen Press Launches Two Lesbian Mermaid Manga In May 2024 Solicits

In their May 2024 solicits, Yen Press are launching A Sinner Of Deep Sea by Akhito Yomi, and This Monster Wants To Eat Me by Sai Naekawa.

Is this a potential new trend/subgenre on its way? Because in their May 2024 solicits and solicitations, Yen Press are launching two lesbian mermaid manga series, A Sinner Of Deep Sea by Akhito Yomi, and This Monster Wants To Eat Me by Sai Naekawa. As well as al the reincarnated-as-a-goddess volimes

A SINNER OF DEEP SEA GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR242018

(W) Akihito Tomi

The ocean covers about 70% of the earth's surface-A whole world, yet unknown to humanity… And in its depths a nation, thousands of meters beneath the waves. There, the mermaid Jo has been whiling away her days in peace. But that tranquility is shattered when her friend Ryuu is locked away for breaking the gravest of undersea laws: That humans must never know of the world below. But why would Ryuu let the secret slip? And who did she tell? The curtain rises on Jo's adventure to save her friend-and on her love..!??

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

THIS MONSTER WANTS TO EAT ME GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR242019

(W) Sai Naekawa

"I've come to eat you." So softly utters the mermaid Shiori, as she emerges from the sea and takes high school girl Hinako by the hand. Hinako lives alone in a town by the sea, and possesses an unusually delicious body that is irresistible to nearby monsters. To ensure that she matures to the best condition, Shiori seeks to protect Hinako-all so that someday, she can devour every piece of her. What will become of Hinako's feelings as this looming unjust death closes in on her…?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SWORD ART ONLINE KISS & FLY GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR242023

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Abec

As Anne and the other candy crafters race to finish their sugar candy in time for the First Holy Festival, the unthinkable happens. Lafalle, a beautiful but dangerous fairy with a strange attachment to Challe, attacks the Paige Workshop and kidnaps Anne and her fairy companion. But even now, when she is being held prisoner, all Anne can think about is the approaching deadline…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

APOCALYPSE BRINGER MYNOGHRA GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR242022

(W) Fehu Kazuno (A) Yasaiko Midorihana

"I reincarnated as an evil god." Takuto Ira, after dying from illness at a young age, is reborn into a world just like the strategy simulation game he loved in his past life, "Eternal Nations." There, what appears before his eyes is a girl, Atou, whom he had used before in the evil civilization he previously subdued in the game, Mynoghra. The two resolve to create a new nation in this world once more.??

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SISTER & GIANT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAR242021

(W) Be-con

Reincarnated in another world, Hinako declines the abilities offered to her by the Goddess, and instead takes a vow of sisterhood with the giant Eiris, becoming known herself as "the smallest giant." The two may be different species, born on different worlds, but they share one goal-searching for the precious siblings they lost. But they must be cautious, for just as their bonds and strength win them fame, they also bring attention from the knights of the church…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

CANINE DETECTIVE CHRIS GN VOL 03

JY

MAR241728

(W) Tomoko Tabe (A) KeG

Hinata attends a classmate's recital on a luxury cruise ship, but before he knows it, the ship has set off for Russia with everyone still aboard! And now a violin worth millions is missing. It's up to Hinata and Chris to catch the culprit and find the lost treasure. But what happens when Chris is taken, too? Will Hinata ever see his beloved dog again?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ONLINE THE UNBEATABLE GAME GN VOL 03

JY

MAR241729

(W) Midori Amagaeru (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

As usual, Mai Yashiro is filling her days with gaming, gaming, and more gaming! After all, missing even one day means losing her life. This time around she'll brave a creepy mansion and finds herself in another Battle of Wits. Mai is surrounded by reliable allies: the cheeky Tsubasa, the number one Nightmare player Tanaka, and the handsome and gentlemanly Masuda. Will there still be an opportunity for Mai and Asagi to get a little bit closer?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

PENGUIN HIGHWAY GN

YEN PRESS

MAR242020

(W) Tomihiko Morimi (A) Keito Yano

One day, penguins are spotted in the suburban town that fourth-grader Aoyama calls home. The penguins make their sudden appearance in a residential district-nowhere near the ocean-and disappear just as mysteriously. Where could they have come from, and where did they go? Aoyama is determined to get to the bottom of it! This is the slightly curious, unforgettable tale of that summer.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SENPAI THIS CANT BE LOVE GN

YEN PRESS

MAR242024

(W) Shinta Harekawa

Friendly, confident, amazing at his job…All words applicable to veteran CG designer Yanase who was asked to teach the hardworking new hire, Kaneda, the ropes! Although excited about the prospect, he begins to lose heart in the face of Kaneda's frosty indifference. However, on the inside, Kaneda's been struggling to play it cool whenever Yanase so much as pats him on the back…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

VISIONS 2023 ILLUSTRATORS BOOK SC

YEN PRESS

MAR242025

The ultimate collection of pixiv artists returns with a 2023 compilation featuring 170 of some of the greatest illustrators on the platform. This year's collection boasts a broad selection of styles and contributors from across the globe that any art fan is sure to love!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ADULTS PICTURE BOOK GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAR242026

(W) Kei Itoi (A) Kei Itoi

Married and moved in, Fusako is all ready to start her new life with Kiki and Kudou! But one early morning, an unexpected guest disrupts the fragile peace of the household…Fusako and Kiki forge an alliance to cover for Kudou's lie, but how long can they keep it up?! Meanwhile, Kudou is riddled with doubt over his decisions…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BLACK SUMMONER GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAR242027

(W) Doufu Mayoi (A) Gin Ammo

Ever since arriving in a new world with overpowered abilities-at the cost of his memories-Kelvin has steadily gathered one powerful ally after another. But now, the threat of a demon looms over Parth, City of Peace. As the strongest party in the area, Kelvin's group is tasked with investigating this new threat…only to walk into a life-and-death fight with a Rank S opponent! Luckily, our snarky, fun-loving battle junkie has assembled some of the most formidable allies around to combat them. The exhilarating battle fantasy journey continues as this black-clad warrior and his companions continue to leave their mark upon the world!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

AKO & BAMBI GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAR242028

(W) HERO (A) HERO

After moving into a potentially ghost-infested apartment, Bambi met a girl who may or may not actually be a ghost. Through random conversations in the dark of night, much about Ako remains a mystery, but maybe going to a festival at the school she might have attended will shed some light on her past…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE FROM HERO-KING TO SQUIRE GN VOL 03 (C

YEN PRESS

MAR242029

(W) Hayaken (A) Moto Kuromura

Reincarnated as a girl far in the future, former Hero-King Inglis has the chance to hone her fighting skills. Lacking a Rune, she was free to spend her days engrossed in training while her beauty grew alongside her expertise with the blade. Now fifteen years old, she sets off for the royal capital to enroll in the knights' academy with her childhood friend, Rafinha. But when their budget grows tight along the way, they might have to make a slight detour… What kind of mayhem is in store for them as mercenaries?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

WHOEVER STEALS THIS BOOK GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAR242030

(W) Nowaki Fukamidori (A) Kakeru Sora

The "Books' Curse"-an ancient hex that activates when a book is stolen from the massive library, Mikura Hall, turning the entire town into the setting of a story. To break this curse, high schooler Mifuyu is tasked with journeying through these story worlds to track down the thief. This time, she'll be navigating the dangerous streets of a hard-boiled noir novel, as well as a fantasy adventure surrounding the large and mysterious "Silver Beast"!! And will the book thief reveal themselves at last?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BLOODY SWEET GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR242031

(W) NaRae Lee (A) NaRae Lee

With the help of those close to her, Naerim was finally able to confront her bullies and move on. Becoming an adult, working as a full-fledged shaman, and falling in love with her vampire…whatever the future holds, she cannot wait to face the next chapter in her life! However, some scars are slow to heal, even after centuries pass. A pair of vampires from Fetechou's dark past have tracked him down, and they are determined to drag him back to the shadows…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BRIDE OF THE BARRIER MASTER GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAR242032

(W) Kureha (A) Odayaka

Hana has kept her recently emerged powers a secret from her condescending family. However, the new head of the clan, the beautiful and powerful Saku Ichinomiya, makes Hana into his bride to help strengthen the barrier of a pillar that protects Japan. Now, Hana's powers are being tested by Saku's family, and she's even met with harassment at school!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

CHEERFUL AMNESIA GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR242033

(W) Tamamushi Oku (A) Tamamushi Oku

The loss of Arisa's memories has still has her girlfriend Mari worried, but Arisa herself is cheerfully enjoying their lovey-dovey days together. That said, there are certain things couples do together-things Arisa no longer has any experience with. Can she step up to the plate and give Mari what she wants?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BUNGO STRAY DOGS DEAD APPLE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

MAR242034

(W) Gun_Zi (A) Gun_Zi

High above the streets of Yokohama, Chuuya unleashes his Corruption to face off against Shibusawa, now transformed into a dragon. The clash of skills unleashes a singularity-one that threatens to envelop the entire planet. Faced with a potential apocalypse, Atsushi, Akutagawa, and Kyouka join the final battle to save the city-and the world. Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple comes to a magnificent conclusion in this final volume! past…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT CLOCK OUT ON TIME GN VOL 03 (C

YEN PRESS

MAR242035

(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Suzu Yuuki

The new dungeon, Chalk Tower, is riddled with unpredictable situations-first, boss-class foes wandering the halls, and then the annihilation of Rufus' party at the hands of an unknown enemy…! Silver Sword reluctantly opts for a temporary withdrawal. That means escape from adventuring duty for Alina, and a return at last to her beloved job as a receptionist! But for some reason, a sense of unease lingers… Meanwhile, Rufus joins Silver Sword as the vanguard and the party attempts to clear the Chalk Tower once more. But do they have any chance against a humanoid monster with Divine Relic!??

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

I WANT TO BE A WALL GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR242036

(W) Honami Shirono (A) Honami Shirono

Gaku and Yuriko prepare to face the final hurdle of their newlywed life-meeting Gaku's grandmother! But as they do, the pair are forced to consider exactly what kind of relationship they want to have and what kind of life they want to build together…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

IMITATION GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR242037

(W) Kyoung-Ran Park

Fame and love are two feelings that are new to Maha. With the success of Tea Party's album and a budding romance with Ryoc, every day feels like a dream! But as her popularity grows, so does the price of celebrity. When she becomes caught up in an unexpected scandal, Maha begins to realize the spotlight she'd chased for so long now follows her around…even when she's off the stage.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

IM A WITCH MY CRUSH WANTS LOVE POTION GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

MAR242038

(W) Eiko Mutsuhana (A) Kamada, Vient

"I never thought there'd come a day you would look at me like that." The witch, Rose, is so estranged from people that she welcomes death.??Believing no one could ever love her, she lives alone, hiding her feelings from Harij, but the knight cares for her with no pretenses. One night, Harij accidentally drinks a love potion, causing him to say honeyed words and gaze upon Rose with feverish eyes. Although she knows it's only due to the potion, Rose can't hide her joy…?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

PANDORA SEVEN GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR242039

(W) Yuta Kayashima

Searching for the truth behind Pandora's Box, Lia Frontier heads for the Great Shrine of Necromanie-allegedly, where the truth of the entire world is assembled. However, since the rise of Humania, this isolated place has gained a reputation as a cursed land. What new disasters await Lia in this desolate corner of the world?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

I WANT TO BE A RECEPTIONIST IN MAGICAL WORLD GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

MAR242040

(W) MAKO (A) Yone, Maro

After transferring to the southern office in Soreiyu, Nunnally begins her new job. Filled with new requests, new friends…and her longtime rival, Rockmann!? It seems not even moving workplaces can sever the ties that bind them together. And this time, for some reason, Rockmann seems to have taken an interest in Nunnally. Between Rockmann's demeanor, and her choice to attend the flower festival with her new colleague, Yakkrin-could it be that love finally come for Nunnally?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

WITCHES MARRIAGE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAR242041

(W) studio HEADLINE (A) studio HEADLINE

Though the original purpose of her marriage was to open the doors of truth and reunite with her mistress, the cold and beautiful witch Melissa finds herself more and more drawn to the kindness of her partner and apprentice, Tanya. After surpassing various challenges in The WMC (Witches' Marriage College) together, Melissa and Tanya finally reach the last trial, but then…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MY DEAR CURSE-CASTING VAMPIRESS GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

MAR242042

(W) Chisaki Kanai

The large-scale vampire extermination using Baroque's curses has begun. As the merciless vampires fall one after another, it seems the operation is a success…until the arrival of Tsukuyomi. Mad with love for Isuzu, she uses a mysterious ability to control him like a puppet. Desperate to stay by Baroque's side, Isuzu tries to resist, to no avail. The curtain rises on a deadly battle as vampires on all sides lay claim to Isuzu's heart…!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ADACHI AND SHIMAMURA GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

MAR242043

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A) Moke Yuzuhara

Summer vacation is here! This is the perfect chance to get closer to Shimamura…or so Adachi thought. While part-timing at a food stall at the summer festival, she sees Shimamura happily strolling around with an unfamiliar girl. Has a new rival appeared?!?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ASSORTED ENTANGLEMENTS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

MAR242044

(W) Mikanuji (A) Mikanuji

Kujo carries the weight of a friendship broken apart by unrequited feelings… Heke and Lala are afraid of their relationship changing, and neither wants to take the first step forward… Minami cries out in her sleep that she doesn't have a place where she belongs, and Shizuku worries for her… The past makes each recall that to be together, to have a place where they are not alone, isn't something to be taken for granted-so they must treasure the loves they have built.?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

UNNAMED MEMORY GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

MAR242045

(W) Kuji Furumiya (A) Naoki Koshimizu

"It doesn't matter if I'm given one, a hundred, or a thousand options-I will always choose you."?Tinasha has yet to show herself since discovering Miralys is the candidate for Oscar's bride-to-be.??Shut away in her tower, she continues to analyze the Witch of Silence's curse. This solitary way of life, keeping everyone at arm's length is the root of Tinasha's loneliness. Could Oscar be the one to change her ways…?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

HETEROGENIA LINGUISTICO GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

MAR242046

(W) Salt Seno (A) Salt Seno

As spring finally arrives, Hakaba's party finally finishes their journey to the coast. As they begin their research on the new region, Hakaba is swept into an underwater cave by its residents-who are indistinguishable from fish! Will Hakaba be able to figure out how to communicate with the inhabitants and escape from the cave before it's too late?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

CHITOSE IS IN RAMUNE BOTTLE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

MAR242047

(W) Hiromu (A) Bobkya, Raemz

In order to deal with a potential stalker, Saku and Yuzuki decide to fake date each other. Soon, rumors are blowing up about the latest good-looking couple in town, and things go way beyond expectations! Yan High's delinquents come after them, a lovelorn Tomoya Naruse seeks Saku out for advice, and just as Saku is having a friendly conversation with Asuka Nishino, Yuzuki butts in and asks-"What is the deal between you two, anyway?!"

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

DETECTIVE IS ALREADY DEAD GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

MAR242048

(W) nigozyu (A) mugiko

Our most recent death solved and shelved, time to kick back and relax before the next case, right? Psyche, we got another one right off the bat! Luckily, Kimitaka's new partner is brimming with confidence after confronting the truth about Siesta. Only question is, can she maintain that composure and be an ace detective of her own right?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

MAR242049

(W) Jun Mayuzuki

In Kowloon nothing is for certain, but Kujirai wonders if, to Kudou-san, the only certain truth is that Kujirai is a lie. She's different, yet also the same. And what about when pessimistic Kudou pulls her in and emphatically says, "Don't go anywhere. Always be by my side." Kujirai's thoughts grow both clearer and more confusing.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

TSUBAKI-CHOU LONLEY PLANET GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

MAR242050

(W) Mika Yamamori (A) Mika Yamamori

Although they've started going out, Akatsuki inadvertently continues to make contact with Fumi as though nothing has changed at all, even coming into her futon without asking. Fumi, however, is more conscious about it than ever before. With their feelings about dating out of sync, the two are at a loss as to what to do… ?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

COMBATANTS WILL BE DISPATCHED GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

MAR242051

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Masaaki Kiasa, Kakao Lanthanum

It's become clear that Lilith intends to take Agent Six back to Earth, leaving Alice behind on the planet, and Six isn't sure what to think. Meanwhile, the group takes one last job investigating a ruin, but it doesn't go as smoothly as they hoped…?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

DARK HISTORY OF REINCARNATED VILLAINESS GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

MAR242052

(W) Akiharu Touka (A) Akiharu Touka

In the wake of Bloody Nativity, Iana has been branded a criminal, while Konoha awoke her powers as a saint. Injured from her escape from the temple, Iana has fallen comatose-and may never awaken. Meanwhile, Konoha begins down the path of the original Dark History, beginning the purification journey that started it all…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

IM NOT POPULAR GN VOL 23

YEN PRESS

MAR242053

(W) Nico Tanigawa (A) Nico Tanigawa

The start of the culture festival draws near, and filming for the movie is about to end. And for some reason, they're finishing it off with a baseball scene…? Everyone heads to the field in the morning for the shoot, but some are more optimistic about the idea than others…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SO IM A SPIDER SO WHAT GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

MAR242054

(W) Okina Baba (A) Asahiro Kakashi

In the midst of an ancient ruin (that look more like a spaceship than a ruin) our party boldly makes their way!! But, uhh, we make have accidentally awakened a weapon from the distant past…or would it be future? I mean, it does look like a UFO…Agh, not another last boss fight!!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX GN VOL 28

YEN PRESS

MAR242055

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A) Chuya Kogino

Index and Touma are ordered by the Queen of England to investigate the Eurotunnel bombing incident. The perpetrators-an organization called "New Light", whose plans promise to bring massive changes to Britain! Can Touma intercept them in time to stop their scheme before it gets out of hand?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

TERRIFIED TEACHER AT GHOUL SCHOOL GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

MAR242056

(W) Mai Tanaka

There's been a major incident in Kyoto-Seimei's spirit has scattered! It's a mad dash for the pieces as the four gods and Class 2-3 square off! Sano and the others team up with the school president and the head of the tengu, but what's in store for them??

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

DEVIL IS PART TIMER GN VOL 21

YEN PRESS

MAR242057

(W) Satoshi Wagahara (A) Akio Hiiragi

In the heart of the Bluehorn clan's fortress, a young Satan confronts their chief, Adramelech. Defeating him would mean adding the Bluehorn's strength to his army, but can he surmount the overwhelming difference in power?! Years later, a now adult Satan will come face to face with Alciel, leader of the Iron Scorpions. How did the Demon King meet his most loyal general?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON SWORD ORATORIA GN VOL 23

YEN PRESS

MAR242058

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Takashi Yagi, Kiyotaka Haimura, Suzuhito Yasuda

The black bull Asterios appears before Bell, challenging him to a long-awaited duel. While Bell has been trying to avoid fights lately, he can't help getting excited at the thought of going up against such a powerful opponent! The people rally around Bell as he battles, and the adventurers, including Aiz, look on in awe…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BLACK BUTLER GN VOL 33

YEN PRESS

MAR242059

(W) Yana Toboso (A) Yana Toboso

In their mission to sever the enemy's lifeline, Baldo and Lau investigate a veterans' sanatorium-but their opinions on how to handle the situation cause them to clash! Meanwhile, Finny and Snake visit a newly established orphanage to the east, where Snake is reunited with a person he never thought he'd see again…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BABEL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

MAR242060

(W) Kuji Furumiya

One day, college student Shizuku Minase stumbles from modern day Japan into a fantasy world. While wandering through a backwater region of this world of sword and sorcery, she comes across an eccentric young man named Eric who studies a magic script. He agrees to help her return home on the condition that she teach him Japanese. With their bargain struck, the pair set off across the magical continent of Farsus in search of a way back to Earth. Thus begins the sequel to Unnamed Memory.??

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

DEMONS CREST LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

MAR242061

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) James Balzer

Yuuma Ashihara is playing Actual Magic, a virtual reality MMORPG, when it suddenly begins to fuse with the real world. While he tries to make sense of what's happening, he runs into Sumi, one of his classmates. Before, she was one of the cutest girls in his grade, but she's undergone a terrible metamorphosis-into one of the game's monsters! From the author of Sword Art Online and Accel World comes a story beyond VR and AR, where game and reality are one and the same.?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

PLAYING DEATH GAMES PUT FOOD ON TABLE NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

MAR242062

(W) Yushi Ukai

I woke up in an unfamiliar western-style house, wearing a maid uniform and lying on a luxurious bed. I soon found five more girls, all dressed the same as me. This was the Ghost House, and the only way to survive was to make it through all the traps waiting for us–deadly games full of blowguns, buzz saws, locked rooms, and weapons. It was a hopeless, terrifying situation for all of us…well, except me. After all, this is my career at seventeen. Do you think that's odd? I agree. But that's how some people are–and some of us make our living playing death games.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

BLACK SUMMONER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

MAR242063

(W) Doufu Mayoi (A) Kurogin

Following his transmigration, during which he bartered away his memories in exchange for rare and powerful skills, Kelvin is fully enjoying his new life as an adventurer. After making a name for himself in Parth, becoming the city's most famous and respected adventurer along with his close-knit motley crew, he next sets his sights on Toraj, the Country of Water. But what should have been a peaceful visit to satiate his heartfelt cry of "I haven't had a grain of rice since arriving in this world – I want some rice!!" was, of course, never fated to go smoothly. The unfortunate (or fortunate?) souls who just happened to catch the attention of this sarcastic, adventurous battle junkie are…none other than the Heroes of Deramis?! Join this black-clad warrior and his allies as they continue to make a name for themselves in the second volume of this epic journey!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MISS SAVAGE FANG LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

MAR242064

(W) Kakkaku Akashi (A) Kayahara

Now that things have quieted down at school, Mylene settles into a fulfilling routine, surrounded by adoring friends. One day, however, she notices a particular student casting suspicious glances at her. It turns out this girl is none other than Melissa, Priestess of Eltania. But how exactly are Mylene and Melissa connected? As things grow more and more hectic, the next major event in Mylene's life arrives-her school's annual Genius Festival!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

KEPT MAN OF PRINCESS KNIGHT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

MAR242065

(W) Toru Shirogane

Matthew has a seemingly endless list of troubles. Arwin symptoms and recovery are worrying, and her party isn't making much progress in the dungeon. The Sun God's influence is spreading surreptitiously. And Imperial Guard knights have been dispatched from the royal capital to maintain public order in the Dungeon City. Their presence sends shock waves through Gray Neighbor, disrupting the normal flow of things in the vice-filled city. To top it all off, one of the knights in the Imperial Guard has come to investigate the death of a guild appraiser-his own little sister. What will become of Arwin when Matthew becomes a suspect and they are separated? The lifeline between the two strains, perhaps to a breaking point…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

OTHER WORLDS BOOKS DEPEND BEAN COUNTER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

MAR242066

(W) Yatsuki Wakatsu (A) Kikka Ohashi

After getting accidentally summoned to another world, former office worker Seiichiro ends up becoming extremely close with the handsome knight commander Aresh-although what exactly that means remains ambiguous, even after they begin living together. Just as that's happening, Seiichiro meets a priest who reminds him a bit of Aresh. When Aresh returns from his latest expedition, will he find a rival waiting for him?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

UNIMPLEMENTED OVERLORDS JOINED PARTY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (

YEN ON

MAR242067

(W) Nagawasabi64

Shuutarou and his Evil Overlord pals made it out of Ross Maora Castle, but a spirit barrier is keeping them and the rest of Eternity's players from entering a certain area. In order to progress further in this game world, Shuutarou decides to change character classes…from a swordfighter to a summoner! This way, he can call upon his six Evil Overlords whenever he wants. But being a summoner comes with its own caveats: He can bring only one overlord with him at a time?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

YOU ARE MY REGRET PROSE NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

MAR242068

(W) Shimesaba (A) Ui Shigure

Yuzuru has begun to mend things with his ex-girlfriend Ai, finally overcoming his long-held regret. But his relief proves short-lived when fellow literature club member Kaoru stops coming to school. Yuzuru, who cares for her and knows something about her situation, tries his best to help, but she refuses him at every turn. As loneliness and a new regret take root in Kaoru's heart, how will her relationship with Yuzuru change?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

REBORN TO MASTER BLADE NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

MAR242069

(W) Hayaken (A) Nagu

Inglis and her friends decide to protect Ripple at the academy until the problem of her attracting magicite beasts is solved. As the academy's elite are gathered, Inglis makes the acquaintance of a young man who's the only current student with a special-class Rune and a Runeless girl who shows exceptional strength. Inglis is already feeling great as the number of strong people around her continues to increase, and when she hears of a Steelblood plot to assault the palace, that same excited grin is back on her face. "Seems like I'll get to put my all into a fight for the first time in a while!" Inglis meets challenges head-on with strength and elegance-dressed as a maid this time! Her legend of power and beauty continues into its third act!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

DAYS WITH MY STEPSISTER NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

MAR242070

(W) Ghost Mikawa (A) Hiten

It's Yuuta's and Saki's first summer vacation as stepsiblings, and they'll be working at the same bookstore! As her senior coworker, Yuuta begins to see a side of Saki he hadn't noticed before. But when Shiori works a shift with her, she makes a dark observation-if Saki doesn't ease up and start relying on others, sooner or later she's going to destroy herself. If he wants to help, Yuuta will have to make a decision. Should he betray his own rules and interfere in his stepsister's life?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT SOLO ANY BOSS LN SC VOL 03

YEN ON

MAR242071

(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Gaou

Despite her best efforts to avoid doing so, Alina Clover finds herself sneaking off in the night yet again to smash monsters (and walls) in dungeons to cut down on her overtime. But a glimmer of hope emerges when Alina learns of a new policy being implemented at the reception counter: Employees who submit a compelling operational improvement plan will be given a day off on their birthday. Now Alina is fixated on getting that birthday break…even though she's totally stumped for ideas to propose!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

YOU CAN HAVE MY BACK NOVEL SC VOL 03 (MR)

YEN ON

MAR242072

(A) Hitomi Hitoyo, Minami Kotsuna

It is revealed that Leorino is the reincarnation of Ionia, and he and Prince Gravis finally understand each other's feelings. However, the mastermind secretly communicating with the enemy country is on the move again, and the footsteps of war are approaching…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

LIAR LIAR LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

MAR242073

(W) Haruki Kuou (A) konomi

The May Interschool Competition has been thrown into chaos by the Chameleon, a cheater able to impersonate anyone in the Game. Hiroto's team has managed to stay in the running, but only barely, and Hiroto himself has been eliminated. However, the lying transfer student claims this was part of his plan. He's uncovered the secret beneath the Game, and it's time for a counterattack. Can he really win a competition he's already lost, though?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

CHEAT SKILL WORLD BECAME UNRIVALED REAL NOVEL VOL 05

YEN ON

MAR242074

(W) Miku (A) Rein Kuwashima

Yuuya Tenjou successfully repelled the attack by Yuti, a girl who transformed into a devil. With her defeat, the tragic truth behind her anger and dark emotions was revealed. Moved by her plight, Yuuya takes mercy on her…and now they're living together?! He thinks he might be able to help Yuti by using his own body to seal the demonic power that has taken root inside of her. Will the unrivaled young man from another world transform into an unrivaled, sinister devil?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SUGAR APPLE FAIRY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

MAR242075

(W) Miri Mikawa (A) Aki

As Anne and the other candy crafters race to finish their sugar candy in time for the First Holy Festival, the unthinkable happens. Lafalle, a beautiful but dangerous fairy with a strange attachment to Challe, attacks the Paige Workshop and kidnaps Anne and her fairy companion. But even now, when she is being held prisoner, all Anne can think about is the approaching deadline…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

ANGEL NEXT DOOR SPOILS ME ROTTEN LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN ON

MAR242076

(W) Saekisan (A) Hanekoto

Summer vacation is over, and excitement is in the air as school festival preparation begins. The class is used to Amane and Mahiru's relationship now, and everyone seems happy for them. At the school festival, Amane's class will hold a maid/butler cafe. Seeing his classmates's reactions to the maid outfits, Amane isn't completely comfortable with everyone seeing Mahiru like that. Meanwhile, Mahiru is getting a little frustrated seeing Amane open up to the girls around him…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

VEXATIONS SHUT IN VAMPIRE PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

YEN ON

MAR242077

(W) Kotei Kobayashi (A) riichu

After returning from her hot springs vacation, Terakomari is immediately thrust into another crisis when Lingzi Ailan, princess of the Enchanted Lands, shows up at the Mulnite Palace begging for help. According to Lingzi, the Grand Chancellor of the Enchanted Lands is in the process of overthrowing the current ruler, and he's forcing her to marry him to solidify his grasp on power. Sympathetic to Lingzi's plight, Komari agrees to travel to the Enchanted Lands to help the girl break off her marriage. But in the background of the Grand Chancellor's coup, something even more terrifying is brewing…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

GREATEST DEMON LORD REBORN TYPICAL NOBODY NOVEL SC VOL 10 (C

YEN ON

MAR242078

(W) Myojin Katou (A) Sao Mizuno

Mephisto, the ultimate enemy, has escaped from his prison…meaning Ard has lost. Even the greatest demon lord couldn't truly the defeat the most powerful Evil God. However, Ard isn't the greatest demon lord anymore. He's a typical nobody, an idiot. And an idiot never knows when to give up. If the fight's impossible, then he'll just have to bring about a miracle to change fate!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

DATE A LIVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12

YEN ON

MAR242079

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

When the power of the sealed Spirits builds too high, Shido goes out of control. Before the situation can get any worse, the Spirits try to kiss Shido, but something's different…?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

OMNISCIENT READERS VIEWPOINT GN VOL 03

IZE PRESS

MAR242080

(W) singNsong (A) Sleepy-C

With all the food destroyed by the goblin, Dokja's group is forced to venture into the dark tunnels teeming with vicious creatures. But in the cruel new world, monsters are not the most dangerous enemies. When the atrocities committed by the "Major Group" come to light, chaos ensues in Geumho Station. And amidst the bloodshed, Huiwon's true power awakens…the Time of Judgment is nigh!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

JUNGLE JUICE GN VOL 04

IZE PRESS

MAR242081

(W) Hyeong Eun (A) Juder

NEST is in trouble! Hyeseong is in prison, Dohwa's been beaten to a pulp, and Suchan is caught in a battle with another dragonfly-human. It's up to Huijin and Mr. Ju to save them…but they've been ambushed by Pet Shop's feed-trained specimen! It turns out Pet Shop was anticipating Black Rock Island to be compromised, and the NEST task force walked right into a trap…Will they be able to get out with their lives?!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

NOT SEW WICKED STEPMOM GN VOL 04

IZE PRESS

MAR242082

(W) Iru (A) Mo9Rang

Though not without their ups and downs, it looks like Abigail's relationships with Sabrian and Blanche are as great as ever-they're finally starting to feel like a true family! Despite this, rumors of the discord among the royal family continue to spread, so Sabrian comes up with idea that will lay them all to rest…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

UNCANNY COUNTER GN VOL 02

IZE PRESS

MAR242083

(W) Jang E (A) Jang E

After joining the rest of Auntie's noodles as a Counter, Mun finds himself with unmatched superhuman strength. And with great power…comes great ability to beat up the bullies who picked on you and your friends! But as Mun's reputation as the school's hero grows, so does the target on his back…

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

REMARRIED EMPRESS GN VOL 07

IZE PRESS

MAR242084

(W) Alphatart (A) Sumpul

With Duke Ergi's help, Navier and Heinrey successfully escaped to the Western Kingdom! But many of the people of Heinrey's homeland do not take kindly to news of Navier's arrival, in light of their loyalty to the former queen, Krista. With her reputation on the line, Navier must navigate a new political minefield, riddled with dangers even within the palace. And when Krista insists Navier and Heinrey leave their wedding preparations to her, it begs the question-just what are her true intentions…?

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

DARK MOON THE BLOOD ALTAR GN VOL 03

IZE PRESS

MAR242085

(W) HYBE, Enhypen

Now that Sooha knows the truth about Heli and his friends, she can continue her exciting high school life without a hitch…right? If only it were that simple! The principal of the orphanage where the boys were kept as kids has finally tracked them down-and she's brought bad news along with her. The vampires, Chris, and Sooha's pasts and futures may be more intertwined than any of them thought…and Sooha's life is very much still in danger!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

TOMB RAIDER KING GN VOL 07

IZE PRESS

MAR242086

(W) San.G (A) 3B2S

Jooheon has successfully conquered the first two of the Seven Great Tombs. But when Pandora kidnaps Jaeha, he is forced to venture into the Tomb of Envy without his trusty sidekick! To make matters worse, he is ambushed by Seolah Lee, a capable teammate from his previous life who now works for a hostile organization. But as he braces for a tough fight, a mysterious relic of memory activates on its own, and it has a very unexpected effect on Seolah!

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

