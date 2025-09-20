Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: joker, KO, red hood

Yes, It Does Look Like The Joker Is Fighting Jason Todd In DC's K.O.

Yes, it does look like The Joker is going to be fighting Jason Todd in the upcoming DC's K.O. event

Article Summary The Joker is set to battle Jason Todd, Red Hood, in the highly anticipated DC's K.O. comic event.

Old wounds reopen as Red Hood faces his killer, promising the most personal fight in the tournament.

Insider info and hints suggest Joker replaces Batman as Red Hood's opponent for this K.O. showdown.

Speculation abounds on the wild weapons and surprises in store for DC K.O.: RED HOOD VS. [REDACTED] #1.

When Bleeding Cool first reported on the DC K.O. solicitations for December 2025, we mentioned that it looked likely that Jason Todd, Red Hood, would be fighting The Joker in his fight-match. Why? Well, a few things. Firstly, they do have a bit of a beef. The Joker did kill him when he was Robin, after all. Recently, in Batman: H2SH, Red Hood fell out with Batman over his decision to save The Joker's life, and left for his own spin-off series, which got cancelled after the author told a joke on social media.

And while a previous "placement" version of the DC K.O. chart found by Bleeding Cool had Batman as one of the participants in the tournament, Bleeding Cool got the word that in the actual comic book, the Joker would be taking his position on the chart.

The full listing for DC K.O.: RED HOOD VS. [REDACTED] #1 does state, "Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal!" Oh, also, on the redacted cover, Red Hood appears to be fighting someone in a purple suit. So there is that as well. Add it all up, and we have a K.O. fight between The Joker and Red Hood, with Red Hood wielding the crowbar this time… maybe it will be atomically powered or something. And maybe The Joker's acid flower will, I dunno, be connected by dimensional portals to vast quantities of acid on the planet of Apokalips, I have no idea, I am just spitballing here. To be fair, I am with Red Hood vs Joker as well but… it looks like it, right?

DC K.O.: RED HOOD VS. [REDACTED] #1

Writer(s): SCOTT SNYDER and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist(s): DUSTIN NGUYEN

Cover Artist(s): JORGE CORONA

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, LEE BERMEJO, GUILLEM MARCH, and TAURIN CLARKE

$4.99 US | 30 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 12/24/25

DC K.O. All Fight Month, round 8 of 8! Welcome to the most ruthless fight in all of DC K.O. This one is personal!

