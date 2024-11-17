Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: james tynion iv, thought bubble

Yes, James Tynion IV Would Definitely Write A Horror X-Men Comic

James Tynion IV was asked if he would write the X-Men as a horror comic, and he was measured in his response, at least, initially.

Article Summary James Tynion IV expresses interest in writing a horror-themed X-Men comic.

Tynion cherishes past experiences with DC Vertigo, influencing his future projects.

Tynion discusses perspectives on creative control with Dstlry vs. Vertigo comics.

Christian Ward hints at potential X-Men collaboration under the right conditions.

Talking with Christian Ward and Jazzlyn Stone on stage at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, James Tynion IV mentioned that The Nice House On The Lake, being a Vertigo comic book, fulfilled his dream of writing a "proper" DC Vertigo comic. He'd had a short story in a Vertigo anthology in the dying days of the imprint, but it didn't really count for him, the same as a couple of Xbooks credits didn't count for him as writing the X-Men. Which he clearly also has a desire to do. He interned at DC Vertigo when he had plans of being a comics editor, including photocopying many, many copies of Fables #100, but now that the new Vertigo revival was publishing Nice House By The Sea, with both the "proper" logos for Vertigo and DC on the cover, it brought him much joy. He was asked why Spectrograph, by Tynion and Ward, was a Dstlry book rather than a Vertigo book, and emphasised how he wanted more control over new projects he was writing and publishing, something he touched on in yesterday's panel.

However, James Tynion IV was asked if he would write the X-Men as a horror comic, and his response was measured, at least initially. "There are X-Men stories that exist in my head; I hold them close to my chest, I still have Batman stories I didn't get to… in emergency break glass. I have a handful of superhero stories ready and waiting when I need to. But yes, the X-Men are incredible for horror; just look at the Brood; they are basically xenomorphs. What I love about the X-Men is you can tell any type of superhero story with those characters…. so yes, I would definitely do a horror X-Men comic."

As to whether Christian Ward would do an X-Men… "Would I do an X-Man? Which X-Man would I do and how often? The first I loved was Generation X, all grimy and slimy, it doesn't quite feel like our reality, I could see something Iike that. But I'm a Batman guy. Never say never. If a really good writer was writing X-Men, just saying…" as he stared hard at James Tynion IV.

Marvel editors, to your electronic rolodexes!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!