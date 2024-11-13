Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Jaml Campbell, zatanna

Yes, Zatanna Is Getting A New Series From DC Comics In 2025

Yes, Zatanna Is Getting A New Series From DC Comics In 2025... Will It Be Ongoing?

Article Summary Zatanna returns with a new DC Comics series by Jamal Campbell in February 2025.

The series explores Zatanna facing off against a ghostly enemy, The Lady White.

Readers can influence whether this six-issue mini-series becomes ongoing.

This series highlights Zatanna's magical world and enduring popularity.

Last month, Bleeding Cool asked "Will DC Comics Give Zatanna An Ongoing Series In 2025?" Readers have noticed that the new Zatanna mini-series that is coming to a close soon has consistently placed in the top ten sales of the week, outselling all manner of Batman and Superman titles. The character was prominent in the current Absolute Power series, gaining back her magical powers and working with Superman to open certain travel corridors in the DC Universe through the shadows. Oh and she's in the Justice League. It seemed a no-brainer. And the answer is seems is… possibly.

A new six-issue Zatanna DC All In series is launching in February 2025 from writer/artist Jamal Campbell. As to where it goes after that, this will be down to you., Like Poison Ivy, sales may see it become an ongoing…

"Wonder, mystery, mischief, and fishnets make up the core of a quintessential Zatanna Zatara stage show, and it's high time she returned to the spotlight," said Campbell. "In her newest DC Comics series, Zatanna is dragged down a rabbit hole of cursed swords, hidden truths, and multiple brushes with death. She'll need all her wits and every spell she can muster in order to make it out the other side in one piece."

In the new limited comic book series, Zatanna gets her stage crew back together and is looking forward to a new, less chaotic chapter of life. However, her plans are disrupted before they even begin when her crew is abducted by a ghostly new adversary, The Lady White. Now Zatanna is plunged into machinations of tricks, swords, and curses that threaten to tear her apart from the inside out!

"It's been a dream tackling Zatanna's world, introducing brand-new allies and adversaries as well as bringing back some old classics that haven't been seen in a while," continued Campbell. "I'm weaving all my appreciation of the character into these pages in order to show and prove what makes Zatanna so magical."

Zatanna #1, written and illustrated by Campbell with lettering by Ariana Maher, will be published on February 19 with main and variant covers by Campbell and variant covers by Chris Bachalo and Jaime Mendoza, Sozomaika, David Talaski, Saowee (1:25), and Derrick Chew (DC Showcase variant).

One of DC's Silver Age characters, Zatanna was created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, and first appeared in Hawkman #4 in 1964 in a storyline that crossed over a number of titles, and early example of the crossover, and would culminate in the Justice League Of America. Daughter of the renowned magician Zatara, who first appeared in Action Comics #1, it was later revealed that Zatarra belongs to the homo magi race, a unique subset of humanity endowed with innate magical abilities. She has taken up leadership positions in the Justice League and the Justice League Dark. She was played by Serinda Swan in Smallville.

Her prominence increased in Alan Moore's Swamp Thing run, which saw John Constantine gather Zatanna, Mento and Sargon the Sorcerer to confront the Great Evil Beast with a séance, which saw Zatara die. She would later become a prominent character in the Books Of Magic series. and in 1993, Zatanna starred in her first solo limited series, titled Zatanna: Come Together, as well as in 2005 as part of the Seven Soldiers, that dealt with the guilt she was suffering over mindwiping Batman and Catwoman over various issues, and revealing that she and Bruce Wayne were childhood friends, and that Zatara trained Bruce Wayne in escapology. Zatarra had her first ongoing series in 2010 by Paul Dini and Stéphane Roux, which ended with #16 and the New 52 relaunch, where she joined the Justice League Dark instead. She has appeared in the comics, and grabbed a couple of graphic novels along the way. But the current mini-series, Zatanna: Bring Down The House by Mariko Tamaki and Javier Rodriguez, with the final issue out at the end of the month, seems to have surprised the market in terms of sales.

Might Zatanna get the ongoing that the New 52 deprived her of once again?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!