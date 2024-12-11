Yoon Ha Lee & Minkyu Jung's Doom's Division for One World Under Doom

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Yoon Ha Lee and Minkyu Jung are launching Doom's Division, a tie-in comic book series to One World Under Doom, launching in March 2025 from Marvel Comics, with a renamed version of the Tiger Division.

DOOM'S DIVISION #1 (OF 5) Written by YOON HA LEE Art by MINKYU JUNG Cover by CREEES LEE Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO Virgin Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO On Sale 3/26 Doctor Doom rules the planet! But instead of chaos, he's created world peace. Where does that leave Tiger Division, South Korea's foremost defenders? As agents of the National Intelligence Service under White Fox, they're ordered to uphold the new world order – with the help of some new team members! But not everyone is content in Doom's utopia. Tensions are high, and the stakes are higher as Tiger Division imposes Doom's will throughout the Marvel Universe!

"When Doctor Doom's rule begins in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new status quo-shifting event starting in February, Marvel's powerhouse South Korean super hero team will fall in line in DOOM'S DIVISION, a five-issue tie-in comic book series written by Yoon Ha Lee, award-winning writer of the Machineries of Empire series, who made his comics debut in X-Men: The Wedding Special #1; and drawn by all-star artist Minkyu Jung, known for his acclaimed work on Doctor Aphra and Ms. Marvel. In their explosive debut series, Tiger Division boldly opposed Doom, earning his respect and animosity in one fell swoop! Never one to forget, now that he's in control of these promising heroes, Doom will transform them into his fiercest defenders! In addition to original members Taegukgi, White Fox, Luna Snow, Lady Bright, Mr. Enigma, Gun-R II, and the General, the series will see Tiger Division's mission expand as it recruits other fan-favorite heroes including Wave, Aero, and more."

"When I was in high school in Seoul, a friend hooked me on Marvel comics," Ha Lee shared. "Decades later, I'm honored by the privilege of writing for Taegukgi and friends in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM—힘내!"

"South Korea has a painful history, but we always overcome them, and this time, Marvel's South Korean super hero team is facing tough times," Jung added. "I can't wait to see how they are going to show that spirit during ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM and I'm grateful to be a part of this event."