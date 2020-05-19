You Could Be The Next Owner of This Batman #181 from ComicConnect

Batman has a colorful variety of rogues in his gallery — yet none as naturally intoxicating as Poison Ivy. Dr. Pamela Isley made her glorious debut in Batman #181 released in the spring of 1966. With her trademark red hair and ivy costume, this femme fatale would become one of the more popular characters in Batman's rogue gallery. Her character would evolve tremendously over the decades, and fans were treated to one of the best versions of Ivy in the popular 1990's cartoon Batman: The Animated Series. Ivy is also the (on-again, off-again) girlfriend of the popular Harley Quinn.

With a universal blue label 6.0 featuring off white to white pages, this is an excellent critical book to own. The cover is a beautiful Carmine Infantino and Murphy Anderson piece, featuring the dynamic duo looking at each other with hate in their eyes, while Poison Ivy stands there looking smug. Has she used her toxins to turn the pair against each other?

Another Batman #181 6.0 blue label sold for $650 in April of this year, a minor price drop from a month earlier where a copy sold for $715. This book is not rare and can be found in grades ranging from 0.5 to 9.8. That shouldn't dissuade you from investing in this book, though. Batman #181 in 6.0 universal blue condition has seen a mostly steady increase over the last eight years, though most recently, the prices have bounced between increasing and decreasing. A 6.0 has remained stable in the $600-700 range, making this a safe investment — especially if you plan on hanging on to this book for a while.

