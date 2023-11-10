Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: #NationalWalkoutDay, authority, Outsiders, planetary

Yup, DC Comics' Outsiders Is A Full Blown Planetary/Authority Revival

The other day, I was asked on TwitterX, "Is the WildStorm reboot completely done when Birds of Prey gets cancelled?"

Article Summary DC Comics' new series Outsiders revives WildStorm's Authority/Planetary lore.

Luke Fox and Kate Kane fill roles akin to Elijah Snow and Jakita Wagner.

The 12-issue series will explore DC's history and the mysteries of the Multiverse.

Outsiders #1, featuring The Carrier, launches on November 14, 2023.

The other day, I was asked on TwitterX, "Is the WildStorm reboot completely done when Birds of Prey gets cancelled after variants stop inflating sales?" I mean, that felt like a bit of a loaded question; the Bestseller Lists place just one cover of Birds Of Prey in the Top Ten. But yes, WildCATS has ended, the Stormwatch story has ended in Brave And The Bold, and only Zealot currently remains in the DC comic book Birds Of Prey. So what next for Jim Lee's line of comic books that DC Comics paid top dollar for twenty-five years ago?

Well, I can confirm that the upcoming twelve-issue series Outsiders by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey is a full-blown Wildstorm revival, at least of the Warren Ellis Authority/Planetary axis of it all. Luke Fox and Kate Kane, The Batman Of New York and Batwoman, taking on the Planetary roles previously played by Elijah Snow and Jakita Wagner respectively, alongside a version of the character The Drummer… sorry, she's just called Drummer. It will feature Planetary, what remains of the Century Babies and most importantly, The Carrier, the sentient home of the Authority, who will explicitly remember a variety of Authority adventures.

Is that enough to satisfy my so-called friend on social media? "The creative team is bad, the editor is bad, spinning out of a bad event, it's Outsiders without any like Outsiders, using diversity Batmembers no one actually likes, to do a cheap Ellis knockoff instead of classic WS that I care about". I get the feeling that some people just don't want to be pleased. Outsiders #1 is out next week. And I understand that DC Comics did let Warren know… and we also get a character called Doctor Cassaday…

OUTSIDERS #1 (OF 12)

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Dan Mora

Never the End. A universe of secrets is about to come to light. Batman protects Gotham City from evil. Batman Inc. protects the rest of the known world. But what of the unknown world? What of the ancient evils in hidden tombs and forgotten tragedies from a magic-and-mad-sciencefueled super-heroic century? Using his fortune, Luke Fox launches a new organization dedicated to shining light into the world's darkest corners. His first recruit: Kate Kane, the Batwoman–who will re-embrace her military background to protect Luke's dream and encounter every bit of strangeness the DCU has to offer. And just wait until you meet the Third Man…or learn what universe-shattering secret they've discovered buried under Antarctica. Outsiders is the return of comic book archaeology, digging into all the forgotten corners of DC's history to preserve, record, and better understand the true nature of the DC Multiverse…and the forgotten stories that make up its fabric. Retail: $.949 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023 OUTSIDERS #2 (OF 12) CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

MONSTERS OF THE UNKNOWN. What hidden tragedies lie inside the Forever Storm of the Enlil Triangle? On January 1, 2000, a storm kicked up near the Enlil island chain in the mid-Atlantic. And it never stopped. As a West Point cadet, Kate Kane encountered something monstrous in those turbulent waves…and now, she is returning to face it alongside the Outsiders! But can she control her desire for revenge in the service of Luke Fox's mission of understanding? What secrets will they discover deep beneath the monster-filled waves of the Enlil Triangle? And how will the Outsiders survive their encounter with the monster-hunting specialists of the DC Universe: the New Challengers of the Unknown? This new, boundary-breaking dive into the secret history of the DC Universe is just beginning! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023 OUTSIDERS #3 CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

DREAMING OF BATS. Only two things are certain about the mysterious door that has appeared in the Outsiders' ship. The first? It was opened by the Drummer, using a set of Multiversal coordinates discovered in a dream. The second? Their computers have identified it only as a narrative singularity. For most, to step through such a door would be unthinkable, even insane–which makes it a perfect mission for the Outsiders! As Kate Kane and Luke Fox venture into the unknown reaches of the Multiverse, they will fall deeper and deeper into a maze of darkness, guided by unfamiliar versions of familiar faces. What is this strange world they've discovered? How are they connected to it? And who is lurking in the shadows, ready to destroy it all? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/9/2024

