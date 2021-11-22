Zander Cannon's Kaijumax Finally Ends in Oni Press Feb 2022 Solicits

Kaijumax is a comic series by Zander Cannon published by Oni Press running for the last six years that is now coming to an end with the sixth issue of its sixth series. Centred around an island prison whose inmates are giant monsters and guards have powers similar to Ultraman, but there's a much wider conspiracy at work. And as detailed in Oni's February 2022 solicits…

KAIJUMAX SEASON 6 #6 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC211739

(W) Zander Cannon (A / CA) Zander Cannon

THE FINAL SEASON! THE FINAL ISSUE!! THE FINAL BATTLE!!! As the duplicitousness of the Earth government is laid bare, monsters, robots, aliens, space superheroes, and figments of the imagination all come together to even the scales and clean up the mess. Join your old friends Electrogor, Torgax, Whoofy, Jeong, Chisato, Gogla, Dokkeunbi, Daniel, Mechazon, Matsumoto, Go-Go Space Baby, and many more one last time as they sort their lives out from the wreckage. Also: Absurd assignments! Crushing counterattacks! And…the Protector of Pago Pago??

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RICK AND MORTY CORPORATE ASSESTS #4 CVR A WILLIAMS

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC211740

DEC211741 – RICK AND MORTY CORPORATE ASSESTS #4 CVR B WILLIAMS – 3.99

(W) James Asmus (A / CA) Jarrett Williams

Glootie triumphant! Can it be? Have the corporate overlords mined every interesting thing from the Smith family? Find out in this action-packed finale!

Rick and Morty are reunited with the family, but is it too late to stop the evil machinations of Glootie and his Glom-Con cohorts?

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT OF OFFICE #3 CVR A HICKEY

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC211742

DEC211743 – AGGRETSUKO OUT OF OFFICE #3 CVR B MURPHY – 3.99

(W) Brenda Hickey (A / CA) Brenda Hickey

Tsunoda sees the "oni" spirit in the woods and raises the alarm within the resort, causing a confrontation between an exhausted Retsuko and the rest of the resort staff.

Meanwhile, Gori, Haida, and Fenneko are on their way to resort, expecting to find a super-relaxed Retsuko. Little do they know…

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DIRTBAG RAPTURE #5

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC211737

(W) Christopher Sebela (A) Ed Goode, Gab Contreras

Leave it to Kat to ruffle enough feathers to get the angels and demons banded together for one common goal: harnessing Kat's powers to further destroy the world. With the divine vultures circling, her stash missing, and everyone in her mindscape angry and trying to pass over to the after-afterlife, Kat's left high and dry to make sure the end is not, in fact, nigh.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ORCS IN SPACE #8

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC211738

(W) Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith, Michael Tanner (A / CA) Francois Vigneault

Holy Krumholla, Dr. Smedley transforms into Smedlar, the Planet-Basher, Asteroid-Kicker, and Scourge of the Cosmos! Mongtar, Kravis, and Gor face the gigantic cyberquack in an all-out battle Royale for the future of the galactigon! Who will come to the aid of our fugitive orcs?

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AGENTS OF SLAM TP

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC211734

(W) Dave Scheidt (A) Scoot McMahon, Heidi Black

DING DING DING! Enter the wrestling ring in this all-new graphic novel from Wrapped Up creators Dave Scheidt and Scoot McMahon!

The Agents of S.L.A.M. aren't your average professional wrestlers. They're led by the fearless and famous Bruno Bravado and work for the president of the United States to protect people from all kinds of threats-both on Earth and in space! And they've just been joined by their newest recruit, Katie Jones, twelve-year-old wrestling vlogger who just might know more about wrestling than the wrestlers themselves. S.L.A.M. will need Katie's knowledge and skills if they're going to keep protecting Earth, especially when their toughest rival challenges them!

The biggest threat facing the agents? The super evil World Domination Society (W.D.S.) and their even more evil leader, Master Zero. The W.D.S. will stop at nothing to overpower our Agents of S.L.A.M…even journey to a remote island to secure the legendary Golden Eagle Championship Belt. The belt is rumored to grant the wrestling champion unlimited magical powers, which sure would come in handy when…ya know…dominating the world. When Master Zero strikes the powerbomb and wins the belt, Earth's citizens are up against something far more dangerous than anything they've seen inside a wrestling ring.

But the trouble doesn't stop there. Jam-packed with all sorts of twists, turns, dragons, mummies, double-crossing agents, and evil extraterrestrial wrestlers, Katie and the Agents of S.L.A.M. will have to pull out all their best suplexes, submissions, and top-rope elbow drops if they're going to get a TKO against the W.D.S.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SCI FI IT TAKES 2

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC211735

(W) Yehudi Mercado (A) Yehudi Mercado

Wax, aspiring DJ and sci-fu master-in-training, made it back safely from the alien robot planet of Discopia, where he defeated the Five Deadly Dangers and became the rightful king of Discopia. He doesn't want the crown, though. He just wants things to go back to normal. Wax and his crew thought the robot trouble was behind them, but strange style-biting creatures have been showing up in Brooklyn, and Wax is determined to take care of them once and for all. Little does he know, there's a new villain in Discopia, and she'll do anything to take the crown from Wax. Wax will need to kick his hip-hop and sci-fu training into high gear-and learn to rely on his family and friends for help-if he's going to have a shot at saving his neighborhood.

From legendary cartoonist Yehudi Mercado comes the much-anticipated follow-up to his hit Sci-Fu: Kick It Off. With a second volume jam-packed with all kinds of hip-hop, sci-fi, and kung-fu goodness, Sci-Fu: It Takes 2 spins the perfect track of friends working together to protect their home.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 12.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTER VOL 02

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC211736

(W) Laura Samnee, Chris Samnee (A) Chris Samnee

Jonna and Rainbow are sisters, but that doesn't mean they're all that similar: Rainbow's the bookish one, Jonna is the whirlwind. Jonna's also incredibly strong and nearly invulnerable-which will come in handy as they search the ruined, monster-infested wasteland that was once their home while looking for their missing father. Their world, once lush and bountiful, has been overrun by giant monsters and prickly, unnatural vines that strangle the life from the natural flora and fauna. The girls thought that they had found a place of calm and security-a notion proved false when a huge beast literally crashed through the walls.

With their safe haven destroyed, the girls set out again, this time following a lead to a hidden city of humans that have built a home in the shattered remnants of a mighty redwood forest. Lured by heartwarming tales of community, Rainbow and Jonna find that life in the big city can be a little confusing! Jonna finds celebrity in the monster-fighting arena, while Rainbow explores their new surroundings, searching for a bit of human kindness and not liking what she sees. Can the two keep their spirits up and their skin on as they outpunch unpossible monsters and outwit not-so-nice humans that stand in their way?

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 12.99