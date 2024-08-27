Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, zeb wells

Zeb Wells Ties Up Loose Spider-Ends (Amazing Spider-Man #56 Spoilers)

Amazing Spider-Man #56 gives Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr with Lee Gatlin the chance to wrap up a few of the loose ends left dangling.

Peter Parker returns to the Daily Bugle while exploring new skills beyond smartphone and drone capabilities.

The complex relationship between Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson rekindles amidst a past Gang War.

Peter heads to court with She-Hulk, confronting Tombstone's concerns and revealing unexpected twists.

Amazing Spider-Man #56 gives Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr with Lee Gatlin the chance to wrap up a few of the loose ends left dangling, before when Zeb Wells was originally going to leave, and the start of the Eight Deaths Of Spider-Man relaunch coming. And while a return to the Daily Bugle teases where Peter Parker once may end up again…

… once people remember him and he finds a skill that someone with an iPhone and a drone can't easily copy. But then there is also the relationship between Janice Lincoln and his former flatmate and son of his old boss, Randy Robertson. The one that started a whole Gang War that blew up Manhattan and saw Janice, also known as Beetle, and daughter of supermobster Tombstone, turn back to the dark side.

And now trying to hide in plain sight and rekindle her relationship. But what of her foray back into super-mobsterism in Manhattan?

Even her dad is worried. Worried enough to tell Peter Parker… someone he knows a lot more about than he had ever let slip. But maybe he doesn't need to worry quite as much as he is? Or maybe he should be worrying even more… as Peter Parker heads back to court with She-Hulk. And throws a surprise in Tombstone's general direction.

Amazing Spider-Man #56 is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics. More loose ends to wrap up…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240797

(W) Zeb Wells, Lee Gatlin (A) Various (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

TOMBSTONE RETURNS IN A SPECIAL OVERSIZED LEGACY #950! The newst Kingpin of Crime will show his power to the other gangs of New York City by publicly killing Spider-Man. And of course the easiest way to get to Spidey is to kidnap…PETER PARKER?! On top of our oversized main adventure, this issue includes some new instant classic stories! Rated TIn Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $7.99

