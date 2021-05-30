Zembla and Morgane Lead Guardian Of The Republic Comics From Hexagon

Guardian Of The Republic time! We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And in June that means a rerelease and a new release of Guardian Of The Republic volumes.

NEW RELEASE: GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC / ZEMBLA / OZARK / MORGANE. 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 56 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-068-1. US$12.95. Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Eduardo Garcia, Alfredo Macall, Manuel Martin Peniche, Gabriel Mayorga & José Luis Ruiz Pérez; cover by Roberto Castro.

After the mighty shaman Ozark triumphed over the evil wizard Maleficus, the seven powerful mystic gems known as the "Fingers of Shivar" were scattered through time and space. But the witch Alecto plots to reunite them in order to take revenge on Morgane, whom she holds responsible for the death of her lover, the sinister Lord Raven, and resuscitate the latter in the body of the Guardian of the Republic! Only the combined efforts of Zembla and Ozark can save the French hero from such a dreadful fate. This prodigious saga takes us from Tsarist Russia to the City of Lights via the African Republic of Karunda and Rapid City, South Dakota. Guest-starring: Ivan Karine the Cossack and the Napoleonic Imperial Guardian!

RE-RELEASE: MORGANE 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-967-1. US$9.95. Story by Jean-Marc & Randy Lofficier; Art by Mauro Lirussi; cover by Roberto Castro.

Young Morgane Gorlyer works for a prestigious French fashion magazine, but she is also the descendent of the original, much maligned, Morgan Le Fey, an enchantress who was King Arthur's sister and heir to the secrets of Vivien, the Lady of the Lake, Queen of Avalon. With her boyfriend, Faust (the son of Goethe's character), who was cursed to spend his life as a black cat until Morgane freed him. she is forced to thwart the evil schemes of her jealous childhood friend Alecto and her deadly companion, Lord Raven, and face the awesome might of the dark god Shivar himself…

This 44-page occult saga, which transports us from the dark woods of ancient Brittany to the swanky haunts of London's high society, is brilliantly illustrated by renowned Argentinean artist Mauro Lirussi.