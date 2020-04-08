Zenescope Announces Virtual Comic Con, Wants Comic Shops to Profit

Several groups have been launching virtual comic conventions, in the wake of so many cancellations, Wizard World has launched its online-only events. Kaleidoko, Experience Level Entertainment, Legion M, and Collider are putting on a Wondercon replacement, but one publisher has more recent experience in doing such things, Zenescope. Zenescope Entertainment is running its second online comic convention this year. It is scheduled for Wednesday to Saturday, April 15th to April 18th, noon to 5pm each day. Zenescope's Virtual Con will broadcast on the company's Facebook and Instagram Live channels, which will allow for fan engagement and interaction.

Making a virtual comic con pay for comic stores

The comic book publisher will also be inviting comic stores to participate, broadcasting the live stream to social media for a share of profits. Comic book shops interested should contact Zenescope directly for more information. Zenescope's Ralph Tedesco said, "This Virtual Con gives viewers the comic con experience from the comfort of their homes while we all continue to social distance. It's a great way to offer fans some brand new collectibles, a variety of back-stock graphic novels, and even free books and merchandise. We'll also be bringing on creators for interviews and panels throughout, so the experience feels as much like a comic con as we can make it."

Zenescope will take the opportunity to unveil a multitude of rare and comics merchandise usually only be put out for sale during trade shows and in-store events. A full list of creators appearing will be announced on Zenescope's social media outlets over the coming days. Zenescope is a publisher known for mature reader's remakes of classic children's literature and fairytales. They almost all feature lead women characters and plenty of cheesecake covers. They are also famed for having one of the more substantial female fan bases at comic book conventions. Will Zenescope enjoy a similar demographic for their virtual comic conventions as much as they do for their physical ones? And which stores well share their own social media following in return for a slice of the action? You can continue to read Bleeding Cool's coverage of the current global situation and its effect on the comic book industry in many ways. Bookmark this tag to keep up with the latest developments, whatever and wherever they may be.