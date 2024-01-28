Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, bambi, pooh, Solicits, zenescope

Zenescope Launches Pooh Vs. Bambi in April 2024 Solicits

Winnie The Pooh and Bambi may both be public domain in their pre-Disney forms, but Disney does own and control trademark rights on the names.

Winnie The Pooh and Bambi may both be public domain in their pre-Disney forms, but Disney does own and control trademark rights on the names. So it will be interesting to see how they will react to Pooh Vs Bambi, a new comic book from Zenescope, as part of their April 2024 solicits and solicitations, by Dave Franchini, David Wohl and Igor Vitorino.

POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB240915

FEB240916 – POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR B JORDI TARRAGONA

FEB240917 – POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR C PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA

FEB240918 – POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR D SONIA MATAS

FEB240919 – POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR E 20 COPY FOC ABBONDANZA

(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino

In war there are rules, but the forest has none. Abandoned by his country, betrayed by those he once called family, and hunted by those who want nothing more than to keep him as a trophy, Pooh is on a mission and no amount of honey will sate his thirst-he wants revenge!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #1 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB240920

FEB240921 – OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #1 (OF 3) CVR B JULIUS ABRERA

FEB240922 – OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #1 (OF 3) CVR C JAY ANACLETO

(W) David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino

When the fallen of Oz and Earth begin to return to the lands of the living, Dorothy, Glinda and all of their allies must join forces to discover the cause and fight against this fateful event, before the Emerald City falls forever. Don't miss this shocking new series that will change the world of Oz forever!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

CINDERELLA MURDER FOR ALL SEASONS CVR A IGOR VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB240923

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

Ever since she was born, Cinderella has played by her own rules, which probably explains her lack of logic and boundaries. So when an evil corporation develops a way to change the very fabric of time to meet its own needs, accidentally involving Cindy is the last thing they or even she wanted. Now, forced to save reality to save herself, the serial killer princess must fight sword and nail through millions of years of history if she plans to survive this insane adventure!

In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

CINDERELLA MURDER FOR ALL SEASONS CVR B TARRAGONA

CINDERELLA MURDER FOR ALL SEASONS CVR C DRAX GAL

CINDERELLA MURDER FOR ALL SEASONS CVR D IVAN TAO

CINDERELLA MURDER FOR ALL SEASONS CVR E 20 COPY FOC GAL

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & GRETEL CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB240928

(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino

A deadly witch named Avarice has been terrorizing the denizens of New York's Hell's Kitchen for generations. So, when Robyn Hood, New York's protector, discovers Avarice's exploits, she goes to confront her, but she'll need the help of Gretel, the infamous Witch Hunter, to get the job done.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & GRETEL CVR B CACAU

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & GRETEL CVR C MATAS

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & GRETEL CVR D SANAPO

FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & GRETEL CVR E 20 COPY FOC

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #83 CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB240933

FEB240934 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #83 CVR B GUILLERMO FAJARDO

FEB240935 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #83 CVR C ALFREDO REYES

FEB240936 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #83 CVR D RIVEIRO

FEB240937 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #83 CVR E 20 COPY FOC REYES INCV

(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino

The end of the universe is seemingly around every corner for Skye Mathers. But when she decides to take a small break from protecting the world from the deadly creatures that roam it, she finds out very quickly there is no rest for the Guardian of the Nexus. Joined by Anabelle "Belle" DiMarco, the beast hunter, Skye will face a new threat that plans to sink its claws and teeth into all it comes across!

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM APRIL 2024 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB240938

FEB240939 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM APRIL 2024 SILVER EXC

FEB240940 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM APRIL 2024 GOLD EXC

FEB240941 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM APRIL 2024 PLATINUM EXC (NET

(CA) Josh Burns

Bronze Level – Character = Robyn Hood cover art by Josh Burns

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: May 01, 2024

