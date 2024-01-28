Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, bambi, pooh, Solicits, zenescope
Zenescope Launches Pooh Vs. Bambi in April 2024 Solicits
Winnie The Pooh and Bambi may both be public domain in their pre-Disney forms, but Disney does own and control trademark rights on the names.
POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
FEB240915
FEB240916 – POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR B JORDI TARRAGONA
FEB240917 – POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR C PIERLUIGI ABBONDANZA
FEB240918 – POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR D SONIA MATAS
FEB240919 – POOH VS BAMBI #1 (OF 3) CVR E 20 COPY FOC ABBONDANZA
(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino
In war there are rules, but the forest has none. Abandoned by his country, betrayed by those he once called family, and hunted by those who want nothing more than to keep him as a trophy, Pooh is on a mission and no amount of honey will sate his thirst-he wants revenge!
In Shops: Apr 24, 2024
OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #1 (OF 3) CVR A IGOR VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
FEB240920
FEB240921 – OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #1 (OF 3) CVR B JULIUS ABRERA
FEB240922 – OZ FALL OF EMERALD CITY #1 (OF 3) CVR C JAY ANACLETO
(W) David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino
When the fallen of Oz and Earth begin to return to the lands of the living, Dorothy, Glinda and all of their allies must join forces to discover the cause and fight against this fateful event, before the Emerald City falls forever. Don't miss this shocking new series that will change the world of Oz forever!
In Shops: Apr 17, 2024
CINDERELLA MURDER FOR ALL SEASONS CVR A IGOR VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
FEB240923
(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino
Ever since she was born, Cinderella has played by her own rules, which probably explains her lack of logic and boundaries. So when an evil corporation develops a way to change the very fabric of time to meet its own needs, accidentally involving Cindy is the last thing they or even she wanted. Now, forced to save reality to save herself, the serial killer princess must fight sword and nail through millions of years of history if she plans to survive this insane adventure!
In Shops: Apr 03, 2024
FAIRY TALE TEAM-UP ROBYN HOOD & GRETEL CVR A VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
FEB240928
(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino
A deadly witch named Avarice has been terrorizing the denizens of New York's Hell's Kitchen for generations. So, when Robyn Hood, New York's protector, discovers Avarice's exploits, she goes to confront her, but she'll need the help of Gretel, the infamous Witch Hunter, to get the job done.
In Shops: Apr 10, 2024
GRIMM FAIRY TALES #83 CVR A VITORINO
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
FEB240933
(W) Dave Franchini (CA) Igor Vitorino
The end of the universe is seemingly around every corner for Skye Mathers. But when she decides to take a small break from protecting the world from the deadly creatures that roam it, she finds out very quickly there is no rest for the Guardian of the Nexus. Joined by Anabelle "Belle" DiMarco, the beast hunter, Skye will face a new threat that plans to sink its claws and teeth into all it comes across!
In Shops: Apr 24, 2024
GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM APRIL 2024 BRONZE EXC
ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC
FEB240938
(CA) Josh Burns
Bronze Level – Character = Robyn Hood cover art by Josh Burns
Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books
New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 400- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET
Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles
In Shops: May 01, 2024