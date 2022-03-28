Zero War: Marvel Announces Fortnite Variant Covers for May
Fortnite may have driven weeks worth of traffic here on Bleeding Cool with the digital codes they were giving away in that Batman comic last year, but ahead of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War, the House of Ideas is out to prove that the comics industry won't be outdone in the realm of shameless gimmickry. And so, in May, Marvel comics will feature Fortnite x Marvel variant covers pitting Marvel heroes against… whatever the hell the Fortnite characters are. Do we look like we have time to know what Fortnite is about?!
From the press release:
Announced last month, the Marvel Universe will collide with Fortnite once again this June in a brand-new limited comic series: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR!
To gear up for this exciting saga, fans will be able to see their favorite Marvel heroes in showdowns with iconic Fortnite characters on new variant covers released throughout May. Rocking the covers of Marvel's hottest comics, these action-packed pieces give a fresh look at what happens when the heroes of Marvel crash onto the Island and get caught in its epic battles! Fans can look forward to the following matchups brought to life by the industry's leading artists:
Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Omega
Captain Carter and Cuddle Team Leader
Captain Marvel and Dark Bomber
Ghost Rider and Raider
Iron Fist and Fade
Hellcat and Lynx
Joe Fixit and Rippley
Silk and Blaze
Spider-Man 2099 and Drifter
Venom and Big Mouth
You can see some of the covers below.
On Sale 5/4
CAPTAIN MARVEL #38 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO
VENOM #8 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA
On Sale 5/11
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA
IRON MAN #20 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEÓN
SPIDER-MAN 2099 EXODUS #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CREEES LEE
On Sale 5/18
CAPTAIN CARTER #3 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK
IRON FIST #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE
SILK #5 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID LOPEZ
On Sale 5/25
GHOST RIDER #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CARLOS GOMEZ
NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by WILL SLINEY