Zero War: Marvel Announces Fortnite Variant Covers for May

Fortnite may have driven weeks worth of traffic here on Bleeding Cool with the digital codes they were giving away in that Batman comic last year, but ahead of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War, the House of Ideas is out to prove that the comics industry won't be outdone in the realm of shameless gimmickry. And so, in May, Marvel comics will feature Fortnite x Marvel variant covers pitting Marvel heroes against… whatever the hell the Fortnite characters are. Do we look like we have time to know what Fortnite is about?!

From the press release:

Announced last month, the Marvel Universe will collide with Fortnite once again this June in a brand-new limited comic series: FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR! To gear up for this exciting saga, fans will be able to see their favorite Marvel heroes in showdowns with iconic Fortnite characters on new variant covers released throughout May. Rocking the covers of Marvel's hottest comics, these action-packed pieces give a fresh look at what happens when the heroes of Marvel crash onto the Island and get caught in its epic battles! Fans can look forward to the following matchups brought to life by the industry's leading artists: Captain America (Sam Wilson) and Omega

Captain Carter and Cuddle Team Leader

Captain Marvel and Dark Bomber

Ghost Rider and Raider

Iron Fist and Fade

Hellcat and Lynx

Joe Fixit and Rippley

Silk and Blaze

Spider-Man 2099 and Drifter

Venom and Big Mouth

You can see some of the covers below.

On Sale 5/4

CAPTAIN MARVEL #38 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PHIL NOTO

VENOM #8 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by PACO MEDINA On Sale 5/11

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by SALVADOR LARROCA

IRON MAN #20 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID BALDEÓN

SPIDER-MAN 2099 EXODUS #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CREEES LEE On Sale 5/18

CAPTAIN CARTER #3 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK

IRON FIST #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by MIKE McKONE

SILK #5 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by DAVID LOPEZ On Sale 5/25

GHOST RIDER #4 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by CARLOS GOMEZ

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FORTNITE VARIANT COVER by WILL SLINEY