Zoe Thorogood Working On 'It's Crowded At The Centre Of The Earth'

This could well be Zoe Thorogood's week. To be fair, she has had quite a few of them of late. Currently in San Diego, ahead of the Eisner Awards on Friday, where she has a record number of nominations for a first-time nominee , and an article in the Observer newspaper this past weekend ahead of the ceremony. She has been nominated three times for Joe Hill's Rain and twice for her graphic memoir It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth, both from Image Comics, for Best Graphic Memoir, Best Adaptation from Another Medium, Best Writer/Artist, Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, Best Cover Artist.

It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth has been especially lauded as an original graphic novel, and it was because of this that Bleeding Cool called Zoe Thorogood the next big thing in comic books. Which is probably against the spirit of the comic book itself. But what's next?

Yesterday, Zoe Thorogood also tweeted the following image, titled "It's Crowded At The Centre Of The Earth" which looks like it may be a sequel of sorts. She tweets "When I was finishing up It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth I'd decided I wasn't going to do autobio again. Fast forward to last Christmas, I'm travelling back home to my apartment and a guy jumps in front of the train I'm on, I think in that moment- I knew I wasn't done with this shit. I feel like a different person to who I was whilst living/making that book, my life has changed a lot, and so has the world around me. This is a doodle I did in the van on the way to San Diego Comic Con of my little (giant) brother and I :) Drawn in a moving van btw lol"

Zoe Thorogood also asked "Is there a dress code/unofficial dress code for the Eisner ceremony?" I suggested something with enough pockets to hold all the awards. Not the only big Zoe Thorogood story coming today either…

