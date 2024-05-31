Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #148, gotham, Zur-En-Arrh

Zur-En-Arrh's Plans To Cure Gotham (Batman #148 Spoilers)

Batman #148 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge JImenez hits comic stores next Tuesday, bringing Dark Prisons to an end before Absolute Power.

Young Bruce Wayne is advised to create backup personalities but hesitates.

Zur-En-Arrh Batman's existence questions memories and personality clashes.

Amazo robots with Zur-En-Arrh personalities hint at a larger plan for Gotham.

Batman #148 hits comic stores next Tuesday, the 4th of June, bringing Dark Prisons to an end (though there is still an epilogue to come before Batman #150) before everything goes all Absolute Power. Although, it seems in Batman #148 there is definitely a bit of Absolute Power.

We get a young Bruce Wayne studying under Daniel Capito, choosing not to create any backup personalities despite Capito's urging.

Did Bruce Wayne change his mind and then remove all memory of it? Or did Capito do it, without Bruce Wayne's consent, for his own purposes? Either way, there is definitely a clash of personalities here. Talking of which…

Damian Wayne and Robot Robin aren't getting on so well either. But of course, Batman always has a plan, even if it's just the backup personality Zur-En-Arrh, given robotic form and masquerading as Batman.

The Zur-En-Arrh Batman is going to cure Gotham. Of what? Crime? Poverty? People? But it looks as if someone is going to try and stop him. And no, not Police Commissioner Vandal Savage.

Looks like the Amazo robots of Blackgate, hosting parallel universe Zur-En-Arrh personalities, and now part of Amanda Waller's conquest of superheroes, can have other uses as well… Batman #148 by Chip Zdarky and Jorge Jimenez is published on Tuesday,

BATMAN #148 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–FINALE It all comes down to this: Batman versus Batman! With Damian's life–and the future of Gotham–hanging in the balance, nothing can prepare either version of the Dark Knight for what's about to happen!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/04/2024 BATMAN #149 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

DARK PRISONS–EPILOGUE When confronted with the totality of your life, and all the choices that led you to where you are, do you build on the ashes, or rise from them? The Batman who is left standing will have to answer this question quickly, as someone is already sifting through those ashes, with an eye toward saving the world! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024 BATMAN #150 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Denys Cowan, Mike Hawthorne (CA) Jorge Jimenez

A milestone issue featuring art by the legendary DENYS COWAN (The Question) and series regular JORGE JIMENEZ! When a two-bit crook uncovers Batman's true identity, he becomes the most dangerous man in Gotham City! Can Batman stop him before it's too late? Does he even want to? Plus, an Absolute Power backup story by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne teaming Batman and Catwoman on the heist of their lives against Amanda Waller! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024 BATMAN #151 CVR G GABRIELE DELL OTTO BATMAN 85TH ANNIVERSARY CARD STOCK VAR (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Gabriele Dell Otto

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! A device critical to Amanda Waller's plans is hidden on a remote, highly protected island. Batman can get there, but only one burglar has a chance of stealing the device and getting it off the island safely. But the device isn't what they expect, and getting off the island turns out to be the least of their problems! Plus: a backup story reveals the chaos unleashed in Gotham City when Arkham is unlocked and the Bat-family are nowhere to be found. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 8/7/2024

