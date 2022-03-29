100 Thieves Hires Jen Simons To Be Chief Content Officer

A couple of weeks ago, 100 Thieves announced they had hired their first Chief Content Officer as Jen Simons takes on the role. Prior to this, Simons had previously worked for Barstool Sports where she was an integral part of helping grow their sports blog into a phenomenal source for content with several popular shows coming out of her time with the company. Not to mention several vlogs and podcasts that have now become staples of their brand. While the details of her deal have not been revealed, we do know a little bit of what she'll be focusing on in her new role moving forward. According to the company, she will be looking to expand 100 Thieves' entertainment wing of the business by creating new content for both social media and publishing. You can read more from the announcement below along with a quote from Simons on the deal.

Jen will focus on upleveling the opportunities for the current roster of entertainment stars at 100 Thieves while expanding existing content properties on YouTube (1.45M Subscribers) like TBH w/ JHB, The Heist and The Courage & Nadeshot Show – into multiple platforms to help achieve the brand mission of advancing gaming culture into the mainstream. Content is a huge priority for 100 Thieves and one of three core business pillars – alongside apparel and esports – that has helped grow 100 Thieves into a brand valued at $460 million in just four years. Her leap from traditional sports to gaming is another proof point for how fast the gaming world is growing, especially for 100 Thieves. While traditional sports participation among Americans continues to decrease (source: Statista and NY Times), participants in video games continue to skyrocket (227 million according to ESA). Jen joins CEO & Founder Matthew Haag, President & COO John Robinson, CRO Matty Lee and CFO Jason Tong on the Executive Team at 100 Thieves. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside some of the most creative and innovative people in entertainment today," says Simons. "The energy from the organization and their passionate community is what makes me the most excited about joining the 100 Thieves brand. It's the gaming culture, their fiery spirit and unlimited potential, that really drew me to this organization."