13Z Announces New Global Playtest Starting Today

Would you like to try the new frantic hack-and-slash roguelike action adventure Z13? The game has a Global Playtest active right now

Indie game developer and publisher Mixed Realms has launched a new Global Playtest for their upcoming game, 13Z. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a frantic hack-and-slash roguelike action-adventure title in which you take on the role of the 13th Zodiac and confront the other twelve who have become monsters in their own right. The Playtest is available on PC via Steam, which you need to go request access from on the game's page. We have more details and the latest trailer for you to check out.

13Z

Welcome to the Zodiac Trials, where aspiring animal spirits face off against demons and existing Zodiac Guardians to become the revered 13th Zodiac. In this exciting roguelike action adventure game, you're the plucky underdog fighting for celestial glory. Forge powerful builds, conquer vast arenas, and make friends in high places in a frantic race for ultimate power. Dominate the trials with a cast of extraordinary animal spirits. Become the lightning-fast Fox, a master swordswoman whose blade flashes like a bolt in the storm.

Soar through the skies as the Raven, your razor-sharp feathers striking from above with deadly precision. Embrace the earth-shaking might of the Panda, wielding a weapon as powerful as its namesake. Master diverse characters with unique abilities and a deep upgrade system. Craft your playstyle, unlock powerful modifiers, and dominate the ever-changing challenges. Unlock scrolls, upgrades and new playable characters. Ascend the ranks of the Zodiacs, forging pacts that shape your future runs.

Engage in epic battles across mystical arenas, wielding extraordinary powers to claim the title of the 13th Zodiac. Choose Your Challenger: Play as unique characters like Lyra the Fox, Raven the Herald of Death, Panda the Warrior, or Cat the Ninja Assassin, each equipped with distinctive abilities.

Built for Replayability: Customize your abilities, unlock powerful transformations, and make pivotal choices that make every playthrough unique.

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Face the trials on your own or team up with up to three friends for an unforgettable cooperative experience.

