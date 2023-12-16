Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 30XX, Batterystaple Games

30XX Receives New Revenant's Rise Update On Steam

Batterystaple Games has released a new update for 30XX, adding some new content and also patching out a ton of improvements.

Article Summary 30XX unveils 1.1 Update with new Hard Mode characters, Vika and Jest.

New Entropy Conditions and endless levels added in latest game patch.

Update includes 21 new Augs, 4 Prototypes, and UI improvements.

100,000 units sold; 30XX discounted on Steam for a limited time.

Indie game developer and publisher Batterystaple Games has released the all-new 1.1 Update for 30XX. This update gives you two new Hard Mode characters, as you can play with the Revenants Vika and Jest. If you manage to complete the game with five or more Entropy difficulty modifiers, you'll be able to unlock new variants of Nina and Ace. The game also has new Entropy Conditions, which includes Endless Endeavor that keeps the adventure going past Level 8! You can raise the difficulty with the new Twisted Glory Entropy Condition, which adds hazard conditions to Glory Zones and Contemplation Rooms. We have more info below, and you can read the full patch notes on Steam.

30XX Patch 1.1

Patch 1.1 adds two new Challenge Characters — Revenants — who use Ace and Nina's mechanics, but with substantial limitations to offer a fresh challenge. It also refreshes Glory Zones and Contemplation Rooms by adding a new type of Zone objective, an Entropy Condition that spices them up, and new ways to score both! 1.1 adds four new Entropy Conditions, including fan-favorite Endless Endeavor, which lets you continue to play stages to your heart's content before entering the Endgame. It also adds 21 new Augs and 4 new Prototypes to keep the spice flowing, reworks resurrection in co-op play, updates most of our menu UI screens with better visuals and layouts, updates how files are created in Mega Mode, and fixes a million other smaller issues! Please see the details below for more info.

As of this week, 30XX has also sold 100,000 units! Thanks for choosing to spend your time and money on us so we can keep making great stuff for you to enjoy. 30XX will be 25% off through the end of the week on Steam. Special thanks to our Superfriends and folks who played the game on publictest to help get 1.1 ready for you to devour – we hope you enjoy it, and look forward to even more content (and more playable characters!) in 1.2 in a few months.

