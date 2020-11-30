343 Industries Promises To Be More Communicative About Halo Infinite

In a weird statement put out by the company recently, 343 Industries says they'll be "much more communicative" about Halo Infinite. The team sent out a giant update before they headed off to Thanksgiving last week, going over a number of subjects related to previous games in the Master Chief Collection, as well as some stuff on the horizon. At the end of the entire thing, they had a small statement, which we have a couple of snippets of it and Infinite info for you below, in which they talk about revealing more soon and talking more with the audience. Which is good news since they haven't said a thing since bumping the game back clear to next year without even a quarterly window for a release date. We'll see how good they keep on their word in the weeks to come.

Over the past few months, and because of the delay, you've learned a lot about Halo Infinite from our various retail and partner programs. We see that you, our community, have so many questions and are hungry for more information. We know. We hear you. We understand.

We want nothing more than to answer your questions. We can't wait to go into deep detail about the rich story and characters in the Halo Infinite campaign, to dive into exactly how customization and progression works and shows up visually in the multiplayer experience, and provide a detailed look at the incredible depth of content across the entire game. But to do it right and do the game – and the talented team crafting it – justice, we need to show rather than tell. Of course, this begs the question, "When are you going to show all that?" The best we can say right now is "when it's ready." That's not the same as "when it's done," but it's still "not yet." When we get close, we'll be sure to let you know ahead of time. Your questions will, eventually, be answered. […]

We know you're all very eager to know what's going on with Infinite and due a myriad of circumstances in the wake of our date change, we've been quiet longer than we like. We're working with the team to provide an end of year update and establish plans to be much more communicative in the coming months. Also, since I'll be out of town for Thanksgiving and a small, socially-distanced wedding (congratulations bro!), our next Community Update will be my "end of year" Community Update on December 17. As hectic and crazy as 2020 has been, I think we'll be ending the year on a pretty strong note.