A Closer Look At The Pokémon TCG Boltund V Box

Last Friday, The Pokémon Company International released a new Pokémon TCG product featuring two unique cards. The Boltund V Box included a brand new Boltund V SWS Black Star Promo as well as a holographic Wooloo card. Let's crack it open to help Bleeding Cool readers decide if this is a product worth picking up.

Take a look above at the two cards included in the box. As I mentioned above, the Boltund V is the true promo card and can only be picked up in this box. The Wooloo is a reprint of the Wooloo from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike and is not a SWSH Black Star Promo. However, note that this is a unique version of that Wooloo as the card is holographic while the Wooloo from Fusion Strike is not. It uses the galaxy foil pattern associated with promo cards as well, which looks beautiful.

Within the box, there are four booster packs of the latest Pokémon TCG sets including the February 2022 release, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. My spread included two packs of Brilliant Stars, one Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and one Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Three great sets!

While not as impressive as the Eeveelution V Heroes Tins that came out on the same day with new Sylveon V, Umbreon V, and Espeon V promos, this box is worth picking up due to its nice promos and strong pack selection.

Upcoming releases coming soon from Pokémon TCG include:

May 6th, 2022: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs.

Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs. May 13th, 2022: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release weekend.

Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance pre-release weekend. May 20th, 2022: Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more.

Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more. May 27th, 2022: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance full set drop. Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Kleavor VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Kleavor V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs.

July 1st, 2022: Trainer Toolkit 2022: Features not yet confirmed.