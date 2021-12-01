A Total War Saga: Troy Announces Rhesus & Memnon Faction Pack

SEGA and Creative Assembly have revealed the latest DLC coming to A Total War Saga: Troy as we're getting the Rhesus & Memnon Faction Pack. The content will delve back into ancient context as you will get to play Rhesus, The Thracian King, and Memnon, King of Aethiopia. Both of them will be getting special and unique campaign mechanics that will make them formidable powerhouses on the battlefield. We got more info on both of them below, as the DLC will release on December 14th for $8.

Rhesus: Mighty Rhesus is a driven and relentless commander who hails from the deep-forested valleys of Thrace, home to countless warrior-tribes and fearsome primordial gods. His armies rely on strong early engagements, decisive charges, and his units fight predominantly without shields; however, they have good chargers, good armour-piercing and excellent morale.

Countless Host: Rhesus must seek out and unite the various inter-warring Thracian tribes and unite them under one banner. Doing so unlocks the summoning of powerful host armies to ravage the land of eternal enemies.

Thracian Rituals: Blessed with immense religious powers, Rhesus enacts to please the old cults of Thrace. These grant a variety of bonuses, including access to elite units, settlement bonuses, and army buffs.

Memnon: Warrior-king, Memnon, is a distant cousin of princes Paris & Hector and leads the mighty multicultural armies of Aethiopia, a vassal state of Pharaonic Egypt. He is known for a battle prowess akin to that of courageous Achilles, and his roster consists of quick, lightly armored warriors that have the tools to stay engaged in battle, while each culture within his roster provides powerful strategic advantages.