Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Miki Tanaka

Miki Tanaka has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since the vintage set, Fossil. Let's see how her artwork has evolved over the years.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight Miki Tanaka.

Miki Tanaka's first card, Slowpoke, was included in the third Pokémon TCG set, Fossil. Released in October 1999, this set came out back in the Wizards of the Coast days. This era was heavy on Ken Sugimori's house style, which made Tanaka's minimalist and cartoony, almost cardboard-cutout-style illustrations stand out in a major way.

Tanaka's first holographic card came in the next set, Team Rocket. It featured Dark Magneton, which looked hilariously angry in Tanaka's unique style. She stayed on through the Neo era, contributing many cards including this Elekid from Neo Genesis.

Tanaka was quite active during the vintage time period, including the e-series and EX eras. Above, see her Skitty from EX Crystal Guardians. Contributions thinned out a bit during the classic eras, but began to pick up as we move more into the modern era with cards like the holographic Tornadus from Black & White – Legendary Treasures and Helioptile from Sun & Moon – Forbidden Light.

Tanaka kicked into high gear in the Sun & Moon era and has been contributing heavily once again, ever since. Now, we have seen Tanaka deliver cards of a higher rarity, including Alternate Arts and Illustration Rares. Above, we see the Slowpoke & Psyduck TAG TEAM GX Alternate Art from Sun & Moon – Unified Minds and the Ditto Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith. Note that Tanaka's special cards are all high concept. The TAG TEAM GX shows a Shellder clamping onto Psyduck's tail instead of Slowpoke as it normally would, while the Ditto has the tricky Pokémon posing as a Numel.

Tanaka's work on the Pokémon TCG continues into the Scarlet & Violet era with a connecting Tarountula Illustration Rare and Spidops ex Special Illustration Rare in Scarlet & Violet base and a Paldean Wooper Illustration Rare in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. With consistent artwork, creative concepts, and a long list of credits, Tanaka is a staple of the hobby.

