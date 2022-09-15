Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 52: Zacian & Zamazenta

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Trainer Gallery subset from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

The mascot Legendaries of the Sword & Shield era get their Character Super Rares alongside of the trainer Hop in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

The Zacian V CSR is from artist aoki, who delivers a detailed and moody scene of Zacian about to pass Hop its sword. The colors are phenomenal in this illustration, combining a painterly flair with a deeply textured background. The use of light pastels on an otherwise dark card makes Zacian look more heroic. This is one of the best-looking cards in the set.

Illustrator Ryuta Fuse delivers a more traditional, action-packed illustration of Hop calling Zamazenta into battle. The use of light bursting through the card, past Zamazenta and toward us gives the sense of intense movement.

Next time, this journey continues with the Trainer Gallery section of the set.