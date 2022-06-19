Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 To Be Re-Released For Modern Platforms

Interplay Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast will be bringing back Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 to PC and current consoles. The old-school hack-and-slash action RPG game based on D&D's Forgotten Realms was originally released back in 2004. Eighteen years later, we will be getting a complete 4K remaster of the original with updated visuals, better audio tracks, cleaned-up mechanics, and more. No release date was attached to it yet, but you can currently wishlist it now on Steam and GOG, with the Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and the Epic Games Store links going live soon.

Unspeakable evil has returned to the legendary city of Baldur's Gate in this dungeon-crawling, action RPG fantasy classic. A call for adventurers echoes through the embattled land. Cunning warriors and bold magic users are desperately needed to reclaim Baldur's Gate from a dark sorcery that threatens all in its path. Based in and around the city of Baldur's Gate itself, Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 features five playable characters and classes and spans dozens of locations. Featuring the ability to create custom weapons and armor, players can improve items by using runestones and gems while playing through the game's four difficulty levels; "Easy", "Normal", "Hard" and "Extreme". Whether choosing the barbarian, monk, necromancer, rogue or cleric, players will have to actively fight through hordes of monsters ranging from Hobgoblins, Ghouls, Golems and dreaded Dragons while dodging attacks and evading deadly traps. Five new heroes with new class feats and abilities.

Hack your way or cast powerful spells through over 80 perilous levels.

Hidden areas, secret characters, and hundreds of items to discover, customize, and use.

Forge unique magical weapons and armor to maximize the damage you inflict in battle.

Conquer hordes of beasts and armies of Hobgoblins, Ghouls, Golems and dreaded Dragons.

Compelling single or two-player cooperative modes of play.