Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Wild Last Boss Appeared!, A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~, Sunsoft

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~ Released

The game A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~ has been released for PC and consoles, a new title based on the anime

Article Summary A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~ is now out on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5.

Experience fast-paced arena shooter action inspired by the anime's characters and storylines.

Original story set in Mystletine Tower, featuring new scenarios and fully voiced characters.

Unleash unique ultimate skills like Winter of Swords and Rainbow Sheep to defeat hordes of enemies.

Sunsoft has released a new video game based on the anime A Wild Last Boss Appeared!, as you can play A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~ right now. This is basically a fast-paced arena shooter that's taken cues from the series and its storylines, and made them into epic battles for you to overcome. We have mroe details and the trailer here as it is out now for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS5.

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~

Set in the idyllic town of Mimir, in the center of the town stood a giant tower called Mystletine Tower. On their way to Blutgang, Lufas and her party stop in this town and meet a person named Maia. Guided by Maia into the tower, they find themselves in a mysterious space where their levels are forcibly decreased. Curious about Maia's true identity, Lufas decides to challenge the tower. An aggressive arena shooter game system, the most distinctive feature is the "aggressive" playstyle. The greatest opportunities arise when a large number of enemies appear. You can lock on to and snipe the summoner to defeat entire groups of enemies at once. Experience the thrill of crushing dozens of monsters all at once.

This game features a completely original story made exclusively for the game. There will also be sub-scenarios for each character and special graphics. Enjoy the exploits of the characters, unique to this game and presented in full voice. The characters of A Wild Last Boss Appeared! all possess powerful skills. Wipe out the swarming enemies with the unique ultimate skills of the five characters. In this game, these can be activated as active skills.

Winter of Swords – Forge and project numerous swords at your enemies.

Brachium – Inflict massive damage on enemies with a huge explosion.

Rainbow Sheep – Transform into a giant monster and crush your foes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!