The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 39: Rainbow Pokémon Our retrospect of the Pokémon TCG brings us to the ten Rainbow Rare Pokémon cards of Sun & Moon - Team Up, all drawn by 5ban Graphics.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Secret Rares of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

During the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG, Rainbow Rares used the same line art as seen on the Full Art GX cards. These simple but bold cards were introduced during the Sun & Moon era and ran all the way through Sword & Shield until the first set of the Scarlet & Violet era discontinued them. The Rainbow Rares of Sun & Moon – Team Up included:

Celebi & Venusaur TAG TEAM GX by 5ban Graphics

Magikarp & Wailord TAG TEAM GX by 5ban Graphics

Pikachu & Zekrom TAG TEAM GX by 5ban Graphics

Ampharos GX by 5ban Graphics

Gengar & Mimikyu TAG TEAM GX by 5ban Graphics

Hoopa GX by 5ban Graphics

Incineroar GX by 5ban Graphics

Cobalion GX by 5ban Graphics

Latios & Latias TAG TEAM GX by 5ban Graphics

Eevee & Snorlax TAG TEAM GX by 5ban Graphics

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Top Five cards of this set.