Culinary-Based City Builder Feastopia Has Launched on Steam

Do you have what it takes to raise a society that is based primarily in the culinary arts? Try your hand at Feastopia on Steam

Indie game developer White Star Studio and publisher IndieArk have launched their latest game, Feastopia, for PC via Steam this week. If you haven't seen it yet, this is a roguelite city-builder simulation game in which the society you're working with is based primarily in the culinary arts. As the somewhat city planner, you forge a sacred covenant with Dango, a mystical deity who wants you to establish a "thriving gourmet metropolis." Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game is available now.

Feastopia

In this rich yet mysterious land, you sign a contract with an egg that fell from the sky and undertake the grand task of establishing a prosperous food capital. Make good on your promise as a contractor! Provide shelter for residents, secure food supply, weather natural and man-made disasters, and keep improving the industrial infrastructure to attract more people to join the believers in helping this peculiar egg grow. Uncover all kinds of recipes, discover an array of fun food supply mechanisms, and explore multi-dimensional development routes!

A fantastical creature has hatched from the egg, and it seems to wield several curious powers. Awakened by the contract you've signed with it, the fledgling god sits and waits to be fed with food every day. Can you raise this little one well and unlock special attributes? Strategize and increase the little god's stats to unlock various development routes. Make sure the growing god's stomach is full — or else! Create a city for the young god with randomly generated maps and food recipes! Challenge yourself in building a utopia with rogue-lite elements, and get a different experience every time you play! Create a wide variety of incredible, yummy dishes to please the baby god's palate and win wonderful blessings and gifts for the city.

You start by planting crops to get ingredients and create delicious dishes, then move on to larger-scale production and the manufacturing of materials. A well-established supply chain ensures that the needs of the residents are met, increasing health and happiness. Endeavor to build a beautiful city to behold! Keep sharpening worker skills and upgrading to produce high-quality items! Send out exploration teams into the wilds of the continent to uncover rare materials, food recipes, and treasures buried in time. Open up these treasures to get clues that help you solve the mystery of the godly contract you've signed!

