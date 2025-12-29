Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: Winter Fest 2025, World Of Tanks: Modern Armor

Giveaway: World of Tanks Modern Armor Winter Bundle Codes

We have a bunch of codes for World of Tanks Modern Armor to give out giving players access to special Winter Bundle content

Get access to limited-time DLC content, including exclusive tanks and event rewards, at no cost.

Toy Tanks Mode returns, featuring fast-paced combat, new tanks, and a two-week event duration.

Redeem codes quickly—only 50 available, strictly one per person, first-come, first-served.

As part of the festivities for the Winter Fest 2025 celebrations, Wargaming has provided us with several codes for World of Tanks Modern Armor, giving players a special Winter Bundle. This is a special pack of content that you'd normally have to purchase as DLC content, but you can redeem it totally free in the already free-to-play game with one of the codes we have available. Now, to be clear, the codes are only ONE PER PERSON. Which means when a code is claimed, it can only be claimed once on one account for either PlayStation or Xbox. And if you already claimed a code or have the content already, you can't double up, it will turn you down. So hoarding codes will not help you, and once they are gone, there will be no more from us. We have 50 codes for you down below, first-come, first-served, with instructions on their website on how to claim them. Best of luck to you!

World of Tanks Modern Armor – Winter Fest 2025

The celebration begins with the return of the popular Toy Tanks Mode, where two teams of ten battle beneath the Yule tree in fast-paced matches with respawns. Each Toy Tank features its own weaponry, including the new Plow Master tank, which is equipped with a dozer blade and designed for ramming. Each team also benefits from a new ally: a giant toy robot that will launch devastating support strikes – and that will drop Snowballs, Winter Fest's special event currency, if destroyed. By popular demand, Toy Tanks Mode has been extended to run for two weeks, giving players double the time to command these tiny but mighty vehicles.

Winter Bundle Codes

4T7R52-GTAVA-7DZFN

4T7R52-R4KB5-RA8WV

4T7R52-RGZYY-DVF6Y

4T7R53-HXZPD-AK4WF

4T7R56-49GWB-BU89S

4T7R57-PVSCC-4E3WM

4T7R58-3PWKK-7FBF9

4T7R58-9DFN9-7UYNC

4T7R58-SRXHU-FUZNW

4T7R58-UN8NE-XH6MB

4T7R58-Z53E4-AMXZM

4T7R59-UN9NY-W89AA

4T7R5A-DVMMR-VHNXG

4T7R5C-7B84D-4E9V3

4T7R5C-8BRNX-R8A7F

4T7R5E-2BWZE-PUG6V

4T7R5E-BGVKW-P76NE

4T7R5E-SNMY6-VD8UR

4T7R5G-75GW9-47TWF

4T7R5G-A7X42-RZEBB

4T7R5G-C5M65-ARTSY

4T7R5G-UWCHK-2Z7D4

4T7R5G-VNWHB-68MK2

4T7R5H-58K45-FTDR6

4T7R5K-CRXB4-S94ZB

4T7R5K-HR498-M27XX

4T7R5K-HV58H-8EB3X

4T7R5M-HYPHK-FVTKN

4T7R5N-KZNXB-6YMAN

4T7R5R-7P2YX-9K5SS

4T7R5R-NCVD8-2BYM8

4T7R5R-VB5GS-V7BHS

4T7R5S-37UTP-XDYMS

4T7R5S-RNMFW-379A7

4T7R5S-WGGNB-US3W6

4T7R5S-Y88GF-FDCG6

4T7R5T-4AFEY-V3CSF

4T7R5T-DPT6E-TZEZH

4T7R5T-UWW97-WVHVN

4T7R5U-5SWHA-E3UWX

4T7R5U-NU2VC-83NKZ

4T7R5V-7M93X-CRSNG

4T7R5V-DZ8ZG-DW7F7

4T7R5W-6B6PB-DXHSS

4T7R5W-8RNYY-PGZDX

4T7R5W-S64C9-7VAST

4T7R5W-UUP6R-URD36

4T7R5Y-XTWDU-3D79R

4T7R5Z-ECV7G-38BKX

4T7R5Z-V2WSU-7TRAH

