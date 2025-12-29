Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: Winter Fest 2025, World Of Tanks: Modern Armor
Giveaway: World of Tanks Modern Armor Winter Bundle Codes
We have a bunch of codes for World of Tanks Modern Armor to give out giving players access to special Winter Bundle content
Article Summary
- Grab free World of Tanks Modern Armor Winter Bundle codes for PlayStation and Xbox during Winter Fest 2025.
- Get access to limited-time DLC content, including exclusive tanks and event rewards, at no cost.
- Toy Tanks Mode returns, featuring fast-paced combat, new tanks, and a two-week event duration.
- Redeem codes quickly—only 50 available, strictly one per person, first-come, first-served.
As part of the festivities for the Winter Fest 2025 celebrations, Wargaming has provided us with several codes for World of Tanks Modern Armor, giving players a special Winter Bundle. This is a special pack of content that you'd normally have to purchase as DLC content, but you can redeem it totally free in the already free-to-play game with one of the codes we have available. Now, to be clear, the codes are only ONE PER PERSON. Which means when a code is claimed, it can only be claimed once on one account for either PlayStation or Xbox. And if you already claimed a code or have the content already, you can't double up, it will turn you down. So hoarding codes will not help you, and once they are gone, there will be no more from us. We have 50 codes for you down below, first-come, first-served, with instructions on their website on how to claim them. Best of luck to you!
World of Tanks Modern Armor – Winter Fest 2025
The celebration begins with the return of the popular Toy Tanks Mode, where two teams of ten battle beneath the Yule tree in fast-paced matches with respawns. Each Toy Tank features its own weaponry, including the new Plow Master tank, which is equipped with a dozer blade and designed for ramming. Each team also benefits from a new ally: a giant toy robot that will launch devastating support strikes – and that will drop Snowballs, Winter Fest's special event currency, if destroyed. By popular demand, Toy Tanks Mode has been extended to run for two weeks, giving players double the time to command these tiny but mighty vehicles.
Winter Bundle Codes
4T7R52-GTAVA-7DZFN
4T7R52-R4KB5-RA8WV
4T7R52-RGZYY-DVF6Y
4T7R53-HXZPD-AK4WF
4T7R56-49GWB-BU89S
4T7R57-PVSCC-4E3WM
4T7R58-3PWKK-7FBF9
4T7R58-9DFN9-7UYNC
4T7R58-SRXHU-FUZNW
4T7R58-UN8NE-XH6MB
4T7R58-Z53E4-AMXZM
4T7R59-UN9NY-W89AA
4T7R5A-DVMMR-VHNXG
4T7R5C-7B84D-4E9V3
4T7R5C-8BRNX-R8A7F
4T7R5E-2BWZE-PUG6V
4T7R5E-BGVKW-P76NE
4T7R5E-SNMY6-VD8UR
4T7R5G-75GW9-47TWF
4T7R5G-A7X42-RZEBB
4T7R5G-C5M65-ARTSY
4T7R5G-UWCHK-2Z7D4
4T7R5G-VNWHB-68MK2
4T7R5H-58K45-FTDR6
4T7R5K-CRXB4-S94ZB
4T7R5K-HR498-M27XX
4T7R5K-HV58H-8EB3X
4T7R5M-HYPHK-FVTKN
4T7R5N-KZNXB-6YMAN
4T7R5R-7P2YX-9K5SS
4T7R5R-NCVD8-2BYM8
4T7R5R-VB5GS-V7BHS
4T7R5S-37UTP-XDYMS
4T7R5S-RNMFW-379A7
4T7R5S-WGGNB-US3W6
4T7R5S-Y88GF-FDCG6
4T7R5T-4AFEY-V3CSF
4T7R5T-DPT6E-TZEZH
4T7R5T-UWW97-WVHVN
4T7R5U-5SWHA-E3UWX
4T7R5U-NU2VC-83NKZ
4T7R5V-7M93X-CRSNG
4T7R5V-DZ8ZG-DW7F7
4T7R5W-6B6PB-DXHSS
4T7R5W-8RNYY-PGZDX
4T7R5W-S64C9-7VAST
4T7R5W-UUP6R-URD36
4T7R5Y-XTWDU-3D79R
4T7R5Z-ECV7G-38BKX
4T7R5Z-V2WSU-7TRAH