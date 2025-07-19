Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gigasword, Studio Hybrid

Action-Puzzle Metroidvania Gigasword Arrives This October

The all-new action-puzzle Metroidvania game Gigasword has been given a proper release date, as it arrives for PC this October

Mix combat and puzzle-solving by wielding a powerful sword that’s crucial for both fighting and exploring.

Uncover secrets, conquer twisted halls, and face ruthless bosses to save the city of Thoenhart from ruin.

Unlock unique abilities like Thunder Bolts and Grappling Hooks to adapt and overcome deadly challenges.

Indie game developer Studio Hybrid and publisher Akupara Games have given a proper release date for their next game, Gigasword, as it arrives this Fall. If you haven't seen he game before, this is a Metroidvania title that has mixed action and puzzle mechanics together, as you'll be mixing it up with both combat and brain power to progress. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on PC via Steam on October 2, 2025.

Gigasword

Balance the weight of the Gigasword, battling between brain and brawn in this action-puzzle metroidvania where the might of the sword will determine all. As tensions rise in Thoenhart, a city plagued by famine and disease, the humans within set their hopes on a final solution: invade the ancient tower Nestrium, slay the Nocturne, and take the God Crystal, Gnosis, for themselves. Said to grant prosperity to those who wield it, Gnosis has been long sought after by humanity for generations. However, upon raiding its resting place, the disturbance of this ancient power awakens an evil capable of destroying the very fabric of reality . Can Ezra reach the top of the Nestrium in time to stop this cataclysm, or will humanity's ignorance lead the world to its doom?

Balance the Weight – The sword may be perfect for combat but you'll find slaying isn't its only use. Unlock doors, weigh down pressure plates, and push blocks as you ground your blade, traversing by foot, relieving yourself momentarily, the weight of the blade.

Olden Secrets – With cataclysm at the doorstep, unearth the twisting forgotten halls of the Nestrium. Hidden secrets lurk behind every nook, cranny, and hole in the wall, with only you to discover the wealth that lies within.

Curb Demonic Ruination – Hack, slash, and dodge through ruthless demons, corrupted bosses, and bloodlusting fiends landing the killing blow, sending them back to the underworld.

Adapt, Innovate, Evolve – As you're forced through nefarious traps, deathly drops, and seemingly invincible foes, discover new abilities to aid in your journey such as Thunder Bolts, Crawling Sparks, Grappling Hooks, and much more.

For Famine and Family – Humans are on death's front door and they curse the heavens, looking to the Nestrium for their salvation. The God Crystal, Gnosis, safeguarded by the Nocturne is a chance at prosperity. It's up to Ezra to keep the balance… and bring peace to all!

