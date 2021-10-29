Activision Has Acquired Mobile Game Developer Digital Legends

Activision announced this week they've added another company to their roster with the acquisition of mobile developer Digital Legends. The Barcelona-based mobile game developer will be joining their group of independent studio teams as they will move forward with supporting the development of an unannounced new mobile game for the Call Of Duty franchise. Neither company revealed how much the deal was for, nor did they explain how (if any) transition of power would go. We'd like to believe they'll be leaving the company alone and keeping all of the staff where they are so no one loses their jobs, but only time will tell at this point what happens. We have a few quotes below from all the parties involved from the annoucement.

"This is an incredible team of development pros at Digital Legends, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Activision team," said Rob Kostich, President, Activision. "This is a great step forward as we continue to build additional world-class development resources focused on creating exciting and innovative content for our players."

"Digital Legends's tenure developing highly-polished mobile titles is unparalleled," said Chris Plummer, Head of Mobile, Activision. "More importantly though, our teams already have been collaborating very closely for much of this year. We are building a world-class mobile development roster of talent and teams, and we look forward to what's to come."

"Becoming part of the Activision family is an exciting time for us at Digital Legends," said Xavier Carrillo-Costa, CEO and Founder, Digital Legends. "The addition of our team with years of expertise in high-quality mobile titles for mobile composed by industry veterans and emerging talent will only bolster Activision's growing mobile talent pool. We're very excited for the opportunity to work on one of the greatest franchises in the world."