Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Ghosts From The Past: The 2nd Haunting

Konami revealed a new product for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this week with Ghosts From The Past: The 2nd Haunting. This box is the follow-up to last Spring's Ghosts From the Past set, which did killer numbers for the series, so they decided to bring it back with more of the things that made the first set successful. This includes having even more Ghost Rares in the mix, which should make players happy. Each pack includes five Ultra Rares, one of which could be replaced by a Ghost Rare, as the box itself comes with four packs at 20 cards per box. Right now the set is earmarked for release on April 24th, 2022 at $20 per box.

This all-foil booster set includes a massive mix of top-end tournament favorites, dozens of other cards getting foil upgrades for the first time, and brand-new cards including powerful new monsters like Crystal Beast Rainbow Dragon, Decode Talker Heatsoul, and Borrelend Dragon. All non-Ghost Rare cards in the set will be Ultra Rares.

Some boxes will even include one of nine new Ghost Rare cards, including old favorites like Cyber Dragon, Dark Magician Girl, and Blue-Eyes White Dragon. It's not just the roster of Ghost Rares that's expanded either – the drop rate has, too, so it's twice as easy to pull a Ghost Rare this time around! On top of that, each box of Ghosts From the Past: The 2nd Haunting has 4 packs instead of 3, giving you even more cards per box!