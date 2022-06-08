Activision Reveals More Details For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Activision and Infinity Ward released a brand new world premiere trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II along with new info on the game. The big news of the day is the fact that the trailer, which we have for you down below, is the first major look at the game as we get an idea of the storyline headed into the revamped sequel. We also now know the game's release date as it will drop on October 28th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Plus, the team revealed that when the game comes out, it will also signal the release of Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0. We kind of suspected it might come sometime during Vanguard, but now we know it will be completely revamped to match the new game simultaneously. We have more info below along with screenshots and the trailer, but you can get more details from the devs from their latest blog, as well as pre-order information here.

Players will experience what made Task Force 141 become the iconic and legendary squad that it is, featuring familiar heroes and new allies who will be challenged to work together in missions across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The Campaign is set to be an incredible experience, featuring offshore sieges with underwater combat, all-out explosive assaults from 30,000 feet above enemy strongholds, and high-stakes, low-profile stealth missions. Players can also join up with their duo for evolved Special Ops, a tactical co-op mode that will advance team-building skills, and also sets the scene for the near-endless hours of gameplay available in the world-class Multiplayer.

In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Multiplayer, players will be able to try out and level up the multiple base weapons, explore a wide range of maps and modes, meet an international cast of Operators and more. Modern Warfare II will also have an incredible post-release calendar, set to include a massive amount of free post-launch content drops featuring new maps, modes, and blockbuster special events that can't be missed.

Soon after the launch of Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2.0 will launch as an extension of the Modern Warfare II universe. With it comes new technology, new features, and new gameplay that work seamlessly together. Throughout, the team has taken a wide range of community feedback to heart with both experiences. In order to fully deliver this state-of-the-art Warzone experience, Warzone 2.0 will feature new Modern Warfare II content and systems with brand-new progression and inventories. To add, today's Warzone will continue as a separate experience that will include a continuation of player progression and inventories within that Warzone experience. In addition, for the first time in Call Of Duty history, the team is using one unified engine across the franchise. Starting with Modern Warfare II, the new title features the new, next-generation engine first debuted with Modern Warfare (2019). Modern Warfare II will be the most advanced Call Of Duty in history, with a truly immersive experience with stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics.