100 Thieves Signs Kyedae, Their First International Content Creator

100 Thieves announced this week they have signed their first international content creator to the organization with Kyedae. A first on many levels for the company as Kyedae is based out of Canada and speaks fluent in English and Japanese, she is also the youngest creator they've signed to date at the age of 19. She started back in November 2020 on both Twitch YouTube and has rapidly grown her fanbase in just few short months, cultivating over 400K followers across both platforms so far as she streams Valorant and other titles. Her content won't change much as she'll still be gaming, hosting IRL streams, and giving viewers a look into the life of a college sophomore currently studying Biology as her major. We got more info from the announcement below.

The signing of Kyedae comes on the heels of Valkyrae joining the 100 Thieves ownership group, alongside CouRageJD, furthering the organization's mission of elevating women in gaming. Kyedae is the first female content creator to be signed 100 Thieves this year, and the organization is already in talks with more female talent that will be announced later this year.

"We're always on the lookout for breakout creators to help them boost their gaming careers," said Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves. "I have so much respect for Kyedae and her work ethic. She's built such a strong community over just a few months despite being a full-time biology major with a full course load. I can't wait to work with her more and help her reach her full potential as a content creator."

"It doesn't quite feel real yet that I am now part of 100 Thieves," said Kyedae Shymko. "Everyone in this organization is so admirable and I'm incredibly honored to be a part of this team. I started my streaming career less than half a year ago and knowing that I have such a talented group of creators and staff behind me makes me feel very supported and it inspires me to work even harder. I just want to give a huge thank you to the 100 Thieves team. There is so much more that goes into every photo shoot, video, content piece, etc., than what meets the eye. I'm so excited for the future and all the content we'll be able to create together!"