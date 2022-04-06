AFK Arena Celebrates Its Third Anniversary With New Events

Lilith Games revealed more details today about the third anniversary of AFK Arena, which includes two new heroes and some special events. The anniversary will bring players some special gifts including 100 summon scrolls, exclusive skins, and a web series. But the big addition is that of Oku and Audrae, two new characters with their own styles and special abilities to bring to the game. You can get in on the anniversary either through Google Play or the App Store, as we have more info on the event below.

Among the stacked roster of heroes are newcomers Audrae and Oku. Representing the Celestial faction, Audrae is an agility-based hero who has strong DPS output and pinpoint ranged attacks. Her ultimate skill, Cosmic Shower, creates meteors that can damage multiple enemies and reduce their ability to heal. Additionally, new to the game is Oku, a member of the fearsome Thorned Vengeance, an infamous band of fanatical Wilders who have sworn to protect the forest by any means necessary. The third-year anniversary also gives a brand new skin to the popular Graveborn hero Baden. Baden can don his new "Star of Rayne" look and head into battle with his "Phantom Assassin" ultimate ability, creating a phantom clone who shares his abilities at the cost of reducing his own health and attack rating.

AFK Arena marks the end of its third incredible year with over 60 million downloads. Since its launch, AFK players have been treated to special appearances from legendary characters from across the multiverse of games and anime. The latest exciting content addition to AFK Arena is the video series 'Just Esperia Things'. Audiences will be able to watch its cast of brave but reckless heroes on their escapades across Esperia, the world of AFK Arena, in an adventure full of thrills and intrigue. The 'Just Esperia Things' trailer is available now to catch a preview of the upcoming series.