Brand-New '90s Racing Title New Star GP Announced

New Star GP takes the classic racing themes and mechanics from '90s racing titles and gives them a modern take in this new racing title.

Indie game developer New Star Games and publisher Five Aces Publishing revealed a new racing game with a '90s twist as they announced New Star GP. For those of us who remember games like Daytona USA, San Francisco Rush, and the original Gran Turismo, this will feel like a walk down memory lane as they have taken the graphics style and many of the mechanics that made those games so awesome, meshed them together, and gave them a bit of an upgrade into this new experience where you'll push your car to the limit in F1-type races. While no dates were announced, the team confirmed the game is headed to Steam's Early Access sometime this Summer, with a full release later this year.

"New Star GP is the arcade racing game where every decision counts – on and off the track! You take control of your own motorsport team, guide your team's technological development, plan your race strategy, take the wheel, and drive to victory! With a simple but deep gameplay experience and appealing retro visuals, New Star GP puts you in the driving seat for every twist and turn as you manage and race your team through decades of racing, from the 1980s all the way to the present day! Beautifully rendered retro looks and a retro driving soundtrack that bring back fond memories of the iconic racing games of the 1990s. A pick-up-and-play arcade driving experience that has more depth than you think. While anyone can take the wheel and have success, those who want to truly master the game will want to make use of tire choice and wear, component reliability, slipstreaming opponents, fuel load, and even pit strategy."

"Anything can happen in races, from catastrophic component failures and dynamic weather changes to tire blowouts and multi-car pileups. Compete in GPs, Elimination Races, Time Trials, Checkpoint Races, and one-on-one Rival Races. In between events, choose how to upgrade your car or which staff perks to equip: from sponsored car components to faster pit stops. When you've won a season, progress to the next decade of racing and face a new set of opponents and challenges in a brand-new car! Race a myriad of events across the decades at some of the most iconic racing locations around the world. Earn rewards for setting personal bests! Enjoy the game with your friends with a fun split-screen social multiplayer mode. Play with 2, 3, or 4 players, and choose your car, driver, handicap, play mode, and any of the tracks to compete on. Points carry over from event to event, so it's as easy to play one race as it is to play a whole season of racing together."

