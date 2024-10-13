Posted in: Fulqrum Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bylina

Bylina Announced For Release on PC Sometime in 2025

A brand-new action RPG called Bylina has been announced by Fulqrum Publishing, set to be released on PC sometime next year

Article Summary Dive into the action RPG Bylina, set in 2025, rooted in Slavic folklore with a gripping narrative.

Join Falconet in a quest to reclaim his soul, facing off against Koschei the Deathless.

Explore diverse locales and conquer foes with enhanced skills and magical powers.

Unravel complex character stories where good and evil blur in the rich world of Bylina.

Indie game developer Far Far Games and publisher Fulqrum Publishing have revealed their latest game on the way as Bylina will be out in 2025. This is an action RPG title based on Slavic folklore as you will journey to save your own soul from Koschei the Deathless, wrapped in skilled combat with an interesting narrative. You can check out more about the game below as the team has yet to reveal a proper release date.

Bylina

Embark on an epic journey to the Far Far Kingdom and challenge Koschei the Deathless to save your immortal soul and become a true hero in Bylina, an action RPG rooted in Slavic folklore and myths.Take on the role of Falconet, a young bogatyr born without hero's powers, shunned and underestimated by almost everyone around him. Conquer numerous ordeals, overcome insurmountable odds, and become a legendary hero whose tales will be told for ages to come. Falconet dreams of following in the footsteps of his father, a fabled bogatyr – but during what seems like a simple task, he finds himself in the dark and mysterious Far Far Kingdom where he meets his demise. To his surprise, the young hero is revived by a mysterious spirit with whom he must now share his body. Falconet faces three daunting tasks: reclaim control over his soul, uncover an ancient mystery surrounding his new companion, and save the world from imminent doom.

Discover a vibrant and extraordinary world based on Slavic myths and legends. Journey through the Land of Cities, boasting diverse locales – from sunlit forests to gloomy dungeons and imposing castles, each with its own unique features and atmosphere. As soon as you open new areas, prepare to encounter strange local inhabitants, as well as countless challenges, treasures, and puzzles waiting to be solved.

Improve your skills by mastering unique techniques and spells, and engage in fierce battles with common bandits, terrifying legendary creatures, and brutal bosses in which every mistake could be your last.

Expand your arsenal, embracing mysterious magical powers as well as a variety of armaments, from swords and shields to spears and bows. Level up, increase your strength, create new items, find and experiment with rare types of armour, and fight back against an ancient evil.

The eternal struggle between good and evil is not as obvious and clear-cut as it seems at first glance in the world of Bylina; its inhabitants experience complex inner lives filled with their fears, anxieties, hatred, and scars left by past trials that have shaped them into who they are today. Falconet will have to face not only legions of powerful foes in combat; but also the emotions, feelings and struggles that make a true human soul.

