NBA 2K25 Reveals New Details About The Revamped City

2K Games revealed more details for NBA 2K25 today, as we got a better look at The City, which has been revamped for this edition

2K Games revealed new details today about their revamp of The City, as a number of new additions and changes have been thrown into the mix. These changes include the return of Streetball, making this the new home for Proving Grounds, changes to MyCOURT, and a whole new cityscape for you to visit and interact with. We have two videos here showing it off, along with the dev notes below and their own Courtside Report for you to check out. The game will be released on PC and all three major consoles on September 6, 2024.

A Whole New Interactive City: NBA 2K25 features an all-new vibrant City with basketball at its core. Featuring a more condensed map where empty spaces have been eliminated, and every building has a purpose, The City has been designed to be more intimate and feel more dynamic. Centrally located in the heart of The City is the Boulevard of the Stars, an upscale street with easy access to all of the game modes and experiences, such as refreshed Pro-AM, The REC, and Ante-Up. The street is also lined with a Walk of Fame, which showcases every NBA championship team and leaves spots yet to be filled. As players win championships of their own in MyCAREER, their dynasties will be memorialized alongside NBA history.

MyCOURT: Answering the community's call to bring it back, NBA 2K25 reintroduces MyCOURT. The apartment and basketball court combo at the center of The City is a player's private hub to practice and experiment on the court and a central location for NBA 2K25's basketball-focused MyCAREER. Players can hone their skills and practice solo, or invite friends and MyCAREER teammates to join them for 1v1, 3v3, HORSE, and more game types. Players can personalize their MyCOURT with new wall mural art earned through Quests and Season rewards.

Proving Grounds: Proving Grounds is the new home for heightened competition in The City. The Colosseum-inspired arena is the go-to for ranked play across intense 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, or 5v5 games with comp-level difficulty sliders and Shot Meters turned off for everyone. Proving Grounds will highlight who the very best NBA 2K25 players are with leaderboards that update daily to track the top-ranked players per game type. The Top 5 players each Season will earn exclusive rewards, while all who compete in Proving Grounds can tier up and earn the best REP in The City.

RISE and ELITE Affiliations: The ELITE vs. RISE rivalry continues into NBA 2K25 with brand new parks for each affiliation. ELITE players will set up shop in the remains of an old fort that once served as a bustling center for seafaring pirate trade showcasing a pirate ship with playable courts on deck and inside. Those who join RISE will experience a futuristic and bustling robot manufacturing factory, featuring massive mechs actively being assembled all around. Based on community feedback, courts within each Affiliation park have been designed to be closer together and easy to hop between so players can get in on the action faster.

Iconic MyPARK Integrations: NBA 2K25 dials up the nostalgia and celebrates a decade since NBA 2K15 by bringing back all four MyPARKs as events in the Event Center. From the sun-drenched Sunset Beach park to the industrial Rivet City, the urban setting of the Old Town, and, of course, the upgraded Old Town MyPARK on the aircraft carrier, all MyPARKs are getting remastered down to the last detail while incorporating new-gen tech and lighting. A new remaster will be unveiled during each of the first four Seasons.

Co-Op Streetball: Streetball returns with more over-top rewards and three entirely new locations. Co-Op mode for Streetball is introduced in NBA 2K25, allowing players to join forces with up to two other friends in 3v3 games to take down a new set of bosses and complete Streetball Quests together.