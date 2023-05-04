After Us Receives Fresh Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer for the game After Us, as it provides a deeper glimpse into the gameplay ahead of its launch this month.

Private Division and Piccolo Studios have released a new trailer this week for After Us, as they provided a better look at the gameplay. The trailer shows off more of Gaia moving through what appears to be a lifeless landscape, attempting to bring life back to everything around her. We get a small mix of the emotional storytelling the team has woven together with exploration mechanics in a beautifully created surrealistic world. Enjoy the trailer as the game comes out on PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 23rd.

"Play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, and navigate stunning platforming environments in an abstract world to salvage the souls of extinct animals. Revive these creatures after learning their final fate: the last whale harpooned, the final eagle caged, the last deer hunted down, and more, while you survive encounters with dangerous, oil-covered Devourers that roam the wasteland in search of remaining life. In this emotional journey from the creators of the critically acclaimed Arise: A Simple Story, you alone can restore life to the planet."