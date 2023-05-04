After Us Receives Fresh Gameplay Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for the game After Us, as it provides a deeper glimpse into the gameplay ahead of its launch this month.
Private Division and Piccolo Studios have released a new trailer this week for After Us, as they provided a better look at the gameplay. The trailer shows off more of Gaia moving through what appears to be a lifeless landscape, attempting to bring life back to everything around her. We get a small mix of the emotional storytelling the team has woven together with exploration mechanics in a beautifully created surrealistic world. Enjoy the trailer as the game comes out on PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 23rd.
"Play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, and navigate stunning platforming environments in an abstract world to salvage the souls of extinct animals. Revive these creatures after learning their final fate: the last whale harpooned, the final eagle caged, the last deer hunted down, and more, while you survive encounters with dangerous, oil-covered Devourers that roam the wasteland in search of remaining life. In this emotional journey from the creators of the critically acclaimed Arise: A Simple Story, you alone can restore life to the planet."
- Gaia's Journey: the last animals have died, and Mother has used all of her Life Force to save their souls, now trapped in their vessels. Gaia's quest is to rescue each of their souls and bring them back to Mother's Ark. Gaia's traversal abilities will allow you to glide, jump, and dash to explore new areas and evade deadly traps, while her special gifts will grant you the power to clear the oil that consumes the world, face hungry Devourers, and break souls free.
- A Vast, Surrealistic World: See through Gaia's eyes the desolated landscapes that depict the destructive relationships between humans and nature in a beautiful demonstration of abstract artistry. From dying forests to the heart of crumbling cities, through the dry seabed and polluted skies, each environment will offer new challenges for Gaia to face and will present her different versions of the Devourers' wake of destruction as she spreads life and beauty on her path.
- A Story Of Contrasts: After Us offers a somber look at a world decimated by human impact. As you guide Gaia's light through it and discover the causes behind the destruction, you will learn the fate of the Devourers as agents of extinction but also agents of progress, love, and hope.