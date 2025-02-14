Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Afterlove EP, Pikselnesia

Afterlove EP Has Released a New Launch Trailer Today

Check out the official launch trailer for the game Afterlove EP, as its now available for PC via Steam and consoles today

Article Summary Discover Afterlove EP, a new rhythm-based visual novel set in vibrant Jakarta, released on Valentine's Day.

Step into the shoes of Rama, a grieving musician, finding love and creativity after a tragic loss.

Navigate choices over 28 days, balancing music, relationships, and emotional healing in Rama's journey.

Experience genuine Indonesian culture with manga-inspired art and original music by L'Alphalpha.

Indie game developer Pikselnesia and publisher Fellow Traveller dropped the official launch trailer for Afterlove EP today, as the game is now available for PC and consoles. Fittingly released on Valentine's Day, the game is a bit of a dating sim mixed with a rhythm game to give you a unique story about musicians finding love. Enjoy the trailer above before getting the game on Steam and all three major consoles.

Afterlove EP

Taking place in the vibrant city of Jakarta, capital of Indonesia, Afterlove EP is a blend of visual novel, narrative adventure and rhythm game elements from the creator of Coffee Talk and What Comes After. Step into the shoes of Rama, a young musician struggling to move on with life after the death of his girlfriend, Cinta. Whilst his close friends and bandmates are all determined to help him move on, Rama has been stuck for more than a year. He's neglecting his music, his mental health and his relationships. Making things harder, he's hearing Cinta's voice inside his head, unsure if she is a spirit or part of his imagination.

Rama's band has a critical gig in one month's time. Either he gets serious about his music and delivers the new songs he has been promising or the band will move on without him. Over twenty-eight days and nights it will be your choices that determine the path Rama takes. Explore the city, choose which relationships to repair and which new ones to pursue. Come to terms with the past, rediscover your creative voice and help Rama shape a future for himself. Discover modern day Jakarta through side-scrolling exploration, engage in deep and meaningful conversations with the characters of your choosing and jam with your band in rhythm game sections.

Part of the burgeoning Indonesian indie game development scene, Afterlove EP seeks to create an authentic window into modern urban life in Indonesia. Set in the streets of Jakarta where several of the developers live or have lived, the game also features the distinctive, manga-inspired art of renowned Indonesian artist Soyatu (@soyacomu) and an original soundtrack from Indonesian indie band L'Alphalpha.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!