AI Limit Announces Global Unlock Time Happening Next Week

Article Summary AI Limit launches globally March 27 on PC and PS5 with a synchronized unlock time at 2 pm UTC.

Explore Havenswell, the last city of mankind, in a world devastated by mysterious disasters.

Uncover secrets as Blader, a new life form in a battle against monstrous foes threatening humanity.

Brace for epic battles against colossal beasts in a gripping quest to restore order and truth.

Sense Games and CE-Asia confirmed the launch date for their latest game, AI Limit, set to be released next week. The team has already confirmed that the game will be out on March 27 for PC and PS5, but now we know the game will officially unlock for everyone across the globe at the same time, as it will arrive at 2 pm UTC. (That's 7 am PT and 10 am ET for those of us in NA.) So everyone looking to hump into the game can do so all at the same time at launch.

After the sudden yet mysterious collapse of the artificial ecosystem, natural disasters and wars ensued, the civilization was wiped out. And in the centuries that followed, a strange substance known as the Mud spread everywhere, and monsters emerged. You will step into the last city of mankind – Havenswell, exploring cold and damp sewers, layers of slums, sky city above the lake, etc., seeking the truth about the destruction of civilization in monster-infested ruins. Travel through wonders, face mysterious and deadly enemies, and put an end to an eerie and desperate history.

Blader has the appearance of human, but it is actually a new life form created by mysterious technology. With their own missions, they embark on a lonely and dangerous journey, and with the power of the Branches, they respawn after fatal death. Now that the Branches have been destroyed, you, as one of the Bladers, will have to search for and repair the Branches all over the city. You will meet humans and fellow Bladers who are also in dire straits, feel their joys and sorrows, as well as their faith in despair, and together uncover the truth behind the plagues and disasters.

Warriors who lose themselves and degenerate into crazy beasts; A killing machine who walks the skies covered in razor-sharp blades; The colossal beasts trampling on the earth, ravaging cities with collisions and explosions You will need to challenge the powerful beasts from multiple forces in death and rebirth over and over again, catching the breaks from the fierce attacks and going all out to win and continue the journey to the end of the world.

