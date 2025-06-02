Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Raiders of Blackveil, Wombo Games

Raiders of Blackveil Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the official gameplay trailer for Raiders of Blackveil, as the game is headed for an Early Access release this July

Article Summary Raiders of Blackveil is an action roguelite with MOBA-inspired animal rebels taking on a mega-corporation.

Experience 1-3 player co-op gameplay as you battle through industrial factories and sabotage Blackveil.

Choose from eight unique classes and over 300 perks to create powerful builds for every run.

Loot equipment, discover class synergies, and unlock new abilities while fighting for the rebellion.

Indie game developer and publisher Wombo Games has revealed a new trailer for Raiders of Blackveil, as we get our first official look at the gameplay. If you haven't seen he game yet, this is an action roguelite featuring MOBA-like champions and RPG loot for up to three players. You'll be tasked with infiltrating a giant factory where it's your job to wreak havoc and slow down their production, while also stealing what you can from inside and stopping the powers that be from continuing their evil ways. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will enter Early Access on Steam on July 11, 2025.

Raiders of Blackveil

Raiders of Blackveil is set in a dystopian industrial fantasy world where oppressed animals are taking up the fight against a human-led mega corporation called Blackveil. The game is a 1-3 player co-op experience where players will side with an animal rebellion that aims to overthrow the Blackveil corporation. As they make their way through the factory, players will encounter fun yet challenging adventures that aim to thwart Blackveil's attempt to enslave nature and enforce a mindless consumer society.

Select from a range of MOBA-inspired Rebels, each with unique abilities, playstyles, and personalities. Destroy everything you see by discovering powerful combinations across Rebel abilities and Class Perks. Gather your friends, join the rebellion, and form the ultimate team to fight against Blackveil. Every new Raid you create new and unique builds by combining over 300 perks from 8 different classes.

Choose between Mage, Assassin, Priest, Guardian, Monk, Druid, Warrior, and Warlock. Each Class have its own unique effects and mechanics. Unlock class synergies through overpowered Duo Perks to make your build come alive. Loot is everywhere. Farm Equipment to bolster your Rebels to give yourself a head start on your future Raids. Bandages, Keys, Currencies and valuable Souvenirs can be found across all Raids. Sell it, Use it, or Stash it back home at The Liberator.

