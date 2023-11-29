Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Airborne Empire, Stray Fawn Publishing, The Wandering Brand

Airborne Empire Shows Off New Combat Gameplay

Check out the latest trailer for Airborne Empire as we get a better look at how the combat will work in this game.

Article Summary New gameplay trailer for Airborne Empire reveals intricate combat system

The Wandering Band and Stray Fawn Publishing showcase defensive and offensive strategies

Enhanced world building with biomes, quests, and pirate threats in the open-world sequel

Dev quotes hint at a blend of city-builder gameplay with RPG elements for a unique experience

Indie game developer The Wandering Brand and publisher Stray Fawn Publishing have released a new gameplay trailer for Airborne Empire this morning. The trailer gives us a better idea of how combat will work in the game, as you'll have to defend your floating cities and continue to sustain an empire while being under attack. The trailer highlights how players will be able to not only make sure their location is defended, but also how to go on the offensive whenever they're being threatened. Enjoy the trailer below, along with more notes and a couple of quotes from the developers,

"In Airborne Empire, players will adventure through dangerous skies aboard a fledgling flying city, endeavoring to transform it into a bustling metropolis. Like its predecessor Airborne Kingdom, Airborne Empire will challenge players not only to manage limited resources and keep their population happy, but also to master the unique lift, balance, and propulsion mechanics that keep their city aloft. With this new installment in the Airborne series also comes new mechanics, buildings, biomes, and the long-awaited inclusion of combat. As players adventure through brand-new skies, they'll encounter a variety of biomes in an open world teeming with whimsical characters, dynamic quests, and hidden wonders waiting to be discovered. While aiding the communities below, players will unlock the wisdom to incorporate cutting-edge technologies and counter the looming pirate threat. Research defense upgrades, defend your city, and unravel the world's mysteries all while building your very own Airborne Empire!"

"Our community helped shape Airborne Kingdom," says studio co-founder Ben Wander about Airborne Empire's predecessor. "Combat was the biggest requested feature of the last game, but I'm also excited about how much richer the world and story will be in Airborne Empire."

"It really sets a different tone – an adventure, like Indiana Jones," says studio co-founder and designer Zach Mumbach. "Call it city-builder meets RPG. It's really its own thing, and I can't wait to get players' hands on it!"

